Sports
We have a team that ‘has dominated world cricket for quite some time’: Suresh Raina
The tag of a retired international cricketer doesn’t quite fit Suresh Raina. He’s only 34 and looking good. In fact, he just joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp for the IPL 2021, starting April 9.
However, the urge to spend more time with the family, including two children, meant that Raina had to retire from the international scene on August 15, 2020, on the same day as CSK captain MS Dhoni. But being away from the Indian team doesn’t mean the middle order batsman hasn’t followed his recent exploits. Or referring to the team as us.
He is over the moon with the line of exceptional debutants that India has seen in recent months. Raina talks about that and more in this exclusive interview:
Fragments
Do you follow the Indian team?
I’ve watched every ball since the Test Series in Australia. The way we’ve played; whoever is playing, be it Shardul (Thakur) or Washington (Sundar) or (Ravichandran) Ashwin or Virat (Kohli) or Rohit (Sharma), someone casts a magic spell or magic punch. It seems India is keeping Test cricket alive.
Why do you think the rookies made such an immediate impact?
It’s about confidence. They know how difficult it is now to make it to the Indian team. After some bowlers got injured, the others got a chance. Ravi bhai (Shastri) must have had a good meeting after we got out for 36 (in Adelaide). So the pep talk that happened, it’s not easy coming back after that. We have done a remarkable job.
We didn’t have eight to nine first-choice players and yet we came out on top. I was so impressed with the score between Washi and Shardul (4th Test, 1st Innings, Brisbane) which set the tone for the Indian team.
Even in India (against England) they were confused about who to play and who not to play against. Even when (Ravindra) Jadeja got injured, Axar Patel played remarkably and took five wickets. Ashwin was so determined to score a century (second test, second innings, Chennai). It shows how the Indian set-up is performing at the moment.
Much credit goes to the support staff. It shows how Vikram Rathour (battle coach) trains them. I know Ravi Shastri is a strong personality in the dressing room. I played under him when he was a coach. The team has changed character under him. They now have the confidence that they can gain from any situation.
Where do you think the change took place? Is it because of a good dressing room?
It’s all about the environment. It’s all about the faith and how you respect the side. Whoever and wherever the team plays now, be it New Zealand or Australia, we give a tough competition. Everyone is now saying (after the England Test series) that it was a turning point. But the way we defended the total, the way we played the second test match, felt like we were leading 5-0. We were so domineering. The partnership between Ashwin and Virat in the second test showed the level of confidence.
In Chennai it is very difficult to play spin and reverse swing. The way Jimmy Anderson was bowling. You just have to stick around, have the belief that you can win a session. Virat did a fantastic job after MS withdrew from the captaincy. He has given many opportunities to young people like Mayank Agarwal, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill. We’ve had a really good team to dominate world cricket for quite some time now.
Are you buying the argument that India won by turning tracks?
When we go to Lords, Birmingham we get grass everywhere. We also played there. Nobody talks about that. In the first test Joe Root in England scored a double hundred. I think everyone should see how Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane hit in the first innings of the second Test. They changed the texture of the game. They played in typical Mumbai style, both used the sweep. When English batsmen were swiping, the ball kept going into the hands of the fielders. The Indian hitters are very strong in our technique. We know how to play spin, how late to play against swing bowling. The way Rohit scored 161 (1st innings, second Test V England) made the game easy for us. It was historic.
If you have to pick a rookie who has impressed you the most, who will it be?
Washington Sundar and Rishabh Pant, I’m a big fan of them. As Washi played in the first Test match (Chennai, V England), he didn’t get a wicket, but he showed he can hit. He’s been in the system for a while and has played two to three IPLs. But Test cricket is different. You really have to be stubborn.
As for Pant, there were fitness issues. He was going through a very bad phase. Koi bhi use mandir ka ghanta samajhke bajake chale jara tha, (everyone criticized him). First, since the tour of Australia, he appeared to score well in every innings. To Jack Leach it felt like he was going to hit every ball a six. For a stroke player like him, you have to give him the permit to hit. Sometimes when he plays the big shots you have to support him. Like what Brian Lara always said. When the time is right, such players score a lot of runs, but when the time is tough, those runs should be a reminder of the player’s skill. He needs support and Virat is doing it. Pant stays for 10 to 15 years.
The situation is such that even those outside of 11 in the Indian cricket team are just as much a match winner as anyone. In a few months we will have the T20 World Cup and then the 50-over World Cup. I think we are going to win a lot of trophies.
But how do the talented guys like Kuldeep Yadav who are outside the XI stay confident?
Kuldeep Yadav is mentally strong. He would play in the first test if Axar Patel wasn’t there. In the absence of Jadejas, the team needed someone with better hitting credentials.
And then Axar got Joe Root in both innings. The Indian think tank must have selected Axar as a replacement for Jadeja. I was especially impressed with the way Axar Root got in the second innings. When it’s a spinning track, bowlers like Axar, who can make faster deliveries, bring a lot of variety. They can deceive the batsmen. As a captain, you have to make such a decision based on the wickets.
Kuldeep is young and he will soon get his chance. This waiting game is set in every cricketers career.
How do you view the young people in the upcoming IPL?
The franchisees have to trust the youngsters, they have to get the permit. A classic example is Arjun Tendulkar. He has played age group cricket and is now playing his first IPL. He may not perform exceptionally in the first year. But the franchises should see young people like him as an investment. Such as equity and fixed deposit.
It’s not like someone invested 20 lakh on someone, one should expect an immediate return. They should be able to learn. They should be given at least two to three years to improve their game. Ultimately, the dream of all young people is to be part of the state team and then the Indian team.
That is a process that CSK has been going through for a while. Mumbai Indians too. They are the smartest franchise. They plan four to five years in advance. I saw Jasprit Bumrah when he was nowhere. But look at him now. He is now one of the best bowlers in the world. So you must invest in the youth and have patience.
