Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag: Rating of obsolete recipients; Kyle Pitts vs. Running Backs, and More

You might think that this time between free agency and the NFL Draft would be a bit of a dead zone for Fantasy football. Our inbox and listings would disagree. There was no shortage of fantastic dynasty questions to choose from this week. So much so that I grouped three of them into one question. Let’s start there.

The value of aging broad receivers

Three questions for the price of one!

As a community, we pretty much agree to ignore the age to late 30s for quarterbacks and avoid any setbacks over the age of 27. But age at wide receiver doesn’t feel like a topic of consensus. I’m not even sure if I’ve gotten to one all the way in my head.

As a rule, I get more and more nervous about receivers after their 30 year season. That’s not to say they can’t still be good, Julio Jones was great when he was on the pitch last year, but any risk seems greater and it’s hard to expect their dynasty value to drop anywhere other than down. That said, I would absolutely trade Jones for a pick in the middle of the first round. In my trading chart it is valued about the same as an early second.

When you run into guys in their late twenties like DeAndre Hopkins, Davante Adams, Mike Evans, and Odell Beckham, the math gets a bit more difficult. If you look at Dynasty over a three-year period, they probably run about the same risk as a 25- or 26-year-old running back. Not entirely risk-free, but it’s reasonable to expect something similar to what they’ve been giving you for the past three seasons, assuming the situation remains the same.

With these types of players, honesty with yourself is the most important thing. Because their value will most likely decline in the next two years. Maybe even earlier. If I’m one or two stretches away, like Josh said, I’ll definitely keep studs like Adams and Hopkins and run on them. Evans is a slightly different story because of his coming touchdown regression, and Beckham is a completely different story.

Beckham may be 28, but he’s had multiple serious knee injuries and plays in a low volume pass attack with an average quarterback at best. He would definitely be a sale to me, but his value is also lower than ever before. if I couldn’t get a second round pick for Beckham (and I wouldn’t give a second round pick for Beckham) then I’ll probably hold on, hoping he starts soon and then sells as soon as possible.

We split the best WR prospects Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith on the Fantasy Football Today in 5 podcast. Listen below and follow up Apple Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts

Kyle Pitts as high as No. 3?

Rookie tight ends are almost always bad, but Kyle Pitts may be the exception to the rule. In case you don’t know, Pitts is a 6-foot-6, 245-pound tight end with the longest wingspan ever measured for an NFL tight end prospect. Oh yeah, he’s got a sub-4.5 40 too. Did I mention he averaged nearly 100 yards per game in the SEC, scoring 12 times in eight games last year? That’s the kind of guy who makes you forget historical trends.

The only risk to Pitts, pre-draft, is that he will be designated as a wide receiver. He would still be an elite-wide potential recipient, but I don’t believe we’d be talking about him as one of the best prospects ever at that position. On the other side of that risk is the possibility that a team like the Chargers or Colts will trade to get Pitts and give him more than 100 goals in Year 1. If that happens, he might be worth the first choice.

So the question above is difficult to answer beforehand because tomorrow I would probably just take a few runs. But if Pitts is labeled a tight ending, I wouldn’t have a problem with him being in the right spot at number 3 or higher.

Trading a mid-round rookie pick

First, let’s address the elephant in the room. Why were you in the middle of the pack last year? If it’s because you’ve had a ton of injuries, then I approve this step. But if it’s because you have a mediocre selection, I’d like to do the exact opposite of what you’re doing here. As I mentioned above, honesty with yourself is key in Dynasty.

That said, I can answer the question because in the trading chart I linked above, I have provided estimated values ​​for all 2021 first-round picks. For reference, I’ve sandwiched the fifth pick between Darren Waller and Marquise Brown. Pick No. 8 is right between Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert. But there are some players that I value over those choices that your league may not have. Those would be my goals. I call them my top five players to target with a mid-round pick:

Lamar Jackson James Robinson Keenan Allen Mark Andrews Tyler Lockett

Allen and Lockett are only for real contenders, as they fall into that category of receivers that could fall in the next two to three seasons.

Worth of No. 2 quarterbacks in Superflex

First of all, thank you. Dynasty Fantasy Football Central is growing even more than I imagined. And the way this business works, the more you interact with the content, the more content we can produce. So I appreciate your readers too!

As for the question, it’s a tough one. For 2021 purposes, my favorite on this list would be the one to win the Saints course this summer. And I think Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston (along with possibly Drew Lock) can appeal for more than a year. Of course Cam Newton can do that too if he gels with his new catchers.

Newton, Hill, Winston and Lock are my four favorites in Dynasty because of the upward movement for Newton and Hill and the longevity potential for Winston and Lock. But which one I prefer depends a lot on where I am in my dynasty. As a true contender, Lock may not even be the top five for me and Ryan Fitzpatrick comes into the equation. For a team starting a rebuild, I wouldn’t be interested in acquiring Fitzmagic and would also downgrade Newton and Hill.

But since you said it, yes, you can check out my rankings here. And I even wrote about Winston and Hill in my most recent update.

One of these questions is easier to answer than the other. I buy Josh Jacobs. The addition of the Kenyan Drake has torpedoed the value of Jacobs a little too much in my opinion. Jacobs was a top 15 back in his first two years in the competition, despite rarely getting a role as a workhorse. Sure, Drake’s signing caps his advantage, but Jacobs is only 23 years old. If I get five more years from what I’ve had for the past two years, I’m glad that number 2 is declining, which seems to be its value.

I have no idea about Samuel. Like, none. In fact, he has a run of six games in four years, where he produced as an above average NFL-wide receiver. But those six games were great, and it was his six most recent. I appreciate Samuel as a # 3 receiver who still has a little bit of upside and a lot of risk. Whether I sell or not depends on the offer.

I would accept any first round for Samuel for 2021, but no less. At the same time, I’d give him up for someone like Brandin Cooks and feel pretty good about it.