Sarah Killcommons leads Garden City’s field hockey win





The Garden City hockey teams perfect start to this season begins and ends with one name Sarah Killcommons. And even a sustained rain wouldn’t delay her or the Trojans on Wednesday afternoon. Killcommons put on another brilliant show for Garden City, adding four points to her season total with one goal and three assists in a 7-0 win over Nassau I at New Hyde Park, while the Trojans improved to 11-0. Even under the most unpleasant of circumstances, Killcommons, Newsdays 2019 Nassau Player of the Year, continued to demonstrate her ability to do it all after going into the day with a shared lead of the county in goals (13) and second in points (21) . “Just as the years have gone by, I’ve really gained confidence in myself,” said Killcommons. “I feel comfortable with my teammates who I know if I take the risk that someone else will be there for me. I put in the work and the effort and also have a great coaching staff.” Freshman Garden City coach Lauren Lavelle said Killcommons has a presence that doubles as more than just a star player. Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Newsday’s weekly newsletter takes you on the field and into the Long Island high school sports world. By clicking Sign Up, you agree to our privacy policy. “I’m blessed with Sarah,” Lavelle said. “I sometimes joke that she’s like our second assistant coach because she’s just a brilliant player and person, and a great asset to our team. She helps everyone on and off the field. You hear her talk and teach the moment the whistle sounds. ” Garden City came into half time with a 6-0 lead thanks to three goals in both the first and second fifteen minutes. Rory Heslin and Killcommons started the scoring with back-to-back goals in the first seven minutes. The Trojans rolled out from there, receiving goals from seven different scorers as conditions intensified throughout the match. “It was definitely hard to see just a little bit, look straight into the rain,” said Heslin. “But I think even though it was really strong, I felt we got through it and played our hardest.” After winning seven consecutive Nassau Class B titles, Garden City looks set to be well on their way to their eighth provincial championship in a row. Killcommons discussed the foundation of the program’s consistent culture of excellence. “We go into every season and expect the best and want to be the best,” said Killcommons. “We always pick each other up and always support each other on and off the field.” “There is a lot of pressure to keep up [former coach] Diane Chapman has done it over the years, ”Lavelle said. I am blessed to take over a team that was already strong and we just need to keep doing that. “

