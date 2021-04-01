Sports
American Premiere League Reveals Plans for Historic Cricket Tournament in New York / New Jersey
WHITE PLAINS, NY April 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / –American Premiere League (APL –https://www.americanpremiereleague.org/) recently announced the formation of seven cricket teams: Americans, Indians, Windees, English, Aussees, Paks and Bengali. APL is rolling out the competition in three separate phases. APL is currently looking for team investors to sign up for auctions starting at base price $ 250,000, and it has already been approved by legendary cricketers around the world.
“Lots of competitions are organized everywhere United States, but the idea of teams named after states or cities has been tried several times and failed miserably. This idea will never get through North AmericaWhen it comes to cricket, we can all witness absolutely empty booths Canada all the way to Floridasaid APL Founder and CEO, Jay Mir“The reason cricket matches have such empty stands in the US and Canada is dealing with a fundamental flaw in their business model. We changed that model to reflect what fans actually want. And it starts with exciting teams, with names and matches that can generate huge media and sponsorship interest, such as ‘Indians vs Paks’ or ‘Aussees vs English’. ”
American Premier League: Rollout in three phases
Investor packages contain specific details, but broadly the planned rollout includes:
- Phase one:Auction of the seven community named and equipped teams. Registering international players, conducting national trials to recruit local talent.
- Phase two: Extremely targeted marketing and ticket sales through ads in local newspapers, TV channels, news media and social media blitz.
- Phase Three:Hosting a historic cricket tournament with full media support and coverage.
“You can only imagine the power behind a match between Indians and Paks or Aussies against English in a full one New York New Jersey stadium for the first time, which could become an annual phenomenon for Southeast Asia, Caribbean, Australian and English expat communities such as the Super Bowl. The most important part of any sports competition is the pride, excitement and energy generated by the fan base, ”said Mir. Our teams bring that to the field, gathering their fan bases around respective communities to bring the passion and loyalty that sells tickets. and fills stands.
“The teams are now on sale from $ 250,000 USDWe know this is a great opportunity for sports investors. We’ve made it easy so that ordinary hard-working Americans also have the opportunity to buy these teams. This will be a game changer. American Premiere League is destined to become the next big sports league after NFL, NBA and MLB. The tickets are only $ 20 and go on living 15 of AprilthWe are already getting a huge number of calls, especially for the Indians vs Paks match and the final. We have already contracted several international players and singers and artists. There will be cricket, entertainment and spectacular fireworks. There is no greater honor to play for your country and no greater honor to own a team named after your heritage. We urge all cricket-loving and cricket-hungry fans to cross United States Canada to unite behind APL and buy tickets, flood the stands and be part of this revolution, and together we can make the American Premiere League a success. Now is the time to get involved. We have a state-of-the-art stadium with a capacity of 8,000 in the heart of Southeast Asia and Caribbean expat community.
“We will no longer let decades of power grab, corruption and electoral fraud get in the way of millions of cricket-hungry fans in this country. We represent diversity and inclusivity, and that’s what America stands for. board.our team but also have Caribbean, English, Australian, Bengali, Pakistani and Middle Eastern investors on board. We are locked up, loaded and ready to go this fall to show the power of cricket and diversity to this beautiful country. ”
Gill Addeo, General Manager of Jersey Jackals (Yogi Berra Stadium) added:
“We at the Jackals’ organization are very excited to partner with Jay and the rest of the American Premiere League, where we host the historic cricket tournament at Yogi Berra Stadium. Our staff at the State Fair Group and the New Jersey Jackals were able to happier that we will be home to this historic tournament. We are confident that we will provide great entertainment for the fans while following all the correct COVID-19 protocols. We are active in event management and host 48 professional baseball games, youth-level tournaments, games and showcases, along with events, concerts and fantastic fireworks displays that take place throughout the year. We are very excited to add this historic event to our calendar. ”
Follow the American Premier League on social media for more information and future announcements:Twitter@AjaxWomen
To follow Jay Mir on Twitter: @JayMir_APL
Facebook: @AmericanPremiereLeague
Website: www.americanpremiereleague.org
Media contact:
Ask for Jerry Bates
914-340-1127
Investment relationship manager
Or sign up for team auctions:
Ask for George Fernandes
914-340-1127
Player or trial registration:
Ask for Manish Patel
914-340-1127
Ticket information:
Ask for Rebeca Morgan
914-340-1127
Headquarters:
914-340-1127
SOURCE American Premiere League
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]