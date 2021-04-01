In tennis: tough decisions as players adjust to shrunken payouts

Lloyd Harris has done a little bit well this year.

It’s a good thing too, because if the 24-year-old from South Africa wasn’t there, he could be struggling as a professional tennis player these days. Even with his recent success, including making it to the third round of the Australian Open in February, the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships last month and the second round of the Miami Open last week, his earnings have not exactly been the windfall they had. prize money in his sport has shrunk significantly during the coronavirus pandemic and costs are higher than ever.

Harris, ranked No. 52 in the world, probably won’t be able to go home until November. So he has to make a living en route and pay for his usual coaching and physiotherapy, costs that can be nearly six high marks for a player of his caliber.

Last year was absolutely tough, Harris said last week after a tight first-round win over Emilio Nava. This year, with the prize money so low, it can really be a struggle.

Professional tennis is perhaps the most economically top sport in the world. The best players are fabulously rich, in part because of lavish endorsement deals, and every player in the top 30 is living very well.