Sports
In tennis: tough decisions as players adjust to shrunken payouts
Lloyd Harris has done a little bit well this year.
It’s a good thing too, because if the 24-year-old from South Africa wasn’t there, he could be struggling as a professional tennis player these days. Even with his recent success, including making it to the third round of the Australian Open in February, the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships last month and the second round of the Miami Open last week, his earnings have not exactly been the windfall they had. prize money in his sport has shrunk significantly during the coronavirus pandemic and costs are higher than ever.
Harris, ranked No. 52 in the world, probably won’t be able to go home until November. So he has to make a living en route and pay for his usual coaching and physiotherapy, costs that can be nearly six high marks for a player of his caliber.
Last year was absolutely tough, Harris said last week after a tight first-round win over Emilio Nava. This year, with the prize money so low, it can really be a struggle.
Professional tennis is perhaps the most economically top sport in the world. The best players are fabulously rich, in part because of lavish endorsement deals, and every player in the top 30 is living very well.
For those who are between their 40s and 70s, a bad few months can cause serious problems. Life for those outside the top 80, and especially outside the top 100, can be uncertain.
The pandemic has made things more challenging, as prize money cuts in most tournaments make every win more essential for players fighting for the extra money that goes into making each subsequent round.
At the Miami Open, closing this weekend, more than 200 players competed for $ 6.7 million. That’s one of the biggest prize pools outside of the Grand Slam events and the tour finals, but it’s down nearly 60 percent from 2019 when the wallet was $ 16.7 million.
Towards the season, the men’s and women’s tours worked with the players and tournament leaders to figure out how to share the revenue in an environment where only a fraction of the usual number of tickets can be sold.
The professional tours have tried to structure the prize distributions in such a way that players who are eliminated in the early rounds can still earn a decent wage.
In Miami, making the second round this year grossed $ 16,000 for a player, compared to nearly $ 30,000 in 2019, the last time the tournament took place. Winners will receive just over $ 300,000, a healthy payday, but down nearly 80 percent from 2019. The tours help smaller tournaments avoid shortages by funding prize money through broadcast rights and cash reserves agreements.
It is clearly a very challenging period for everyone, said Steve Simon, chief executive of the professional tour for women, the WTA. Our approach was how we manage this so that we have prize money in a way that would support players and make sure our events can work.
No one needs to pick up a collection for players who are going deep into tournaments, but the economics of a solid professional tennis player can be a challenge.
Depending on the country where a player lives, about 50 percent of the income can go to taxes. A decent coach demands $ 50,000 to $ 100,000 a year plus travel expenses. Fitness training and physical therapy over an 11-month season can cost tens of thousands of dollars extra.
Danielle Collins, the 27-year-old American ranked 40th in the worldtrained with a four-person team for the pandemic: a tennis coach, a hitting partner, a physiotherapist and a fitness coach. Due to the cuts in prize money, Collins now largely trains with her boyfriend, Tom Couch, who is her fitness coach.
We don’t have an organization that pays for coaches, physios and nutritionists like we would if we were on a team, she said. We have financial responsibilities to which we are 100 percent committed. Having to go through that with the pandemic and ongoing uncertainty and with the reductions in prize money has taken its toll.
Also, the numbers travel more expensive this year, given the restrictions and quarantine regulations that can change from week to week and country to country.
This month, the professional tours shift to the clay and grass court seasons in Europe until mid-July. In typical years, players can return home multiple times during that period, especially if they lose early in a tournament and have a two-week delay until the start of the next event on their schedule. That may prove difficult this year.
If you can get to Europe, you might just want to stay there, he said Ann Li, a 20-year-old American who recently broke into the top 100.
Housing abroad is complicated. When players are eliminated from a tournament, they lose their free accommodation until the next tournament starts.
And the pandemic presents more than logistical challenges.
We were always at risk of contracting the virus and being trapped in a city far from home for two weeks, said John Isner, a veteran player from the United States. To do that in an environment where the money is much less is very risky on our part.
There is little choice but to keep competing. Endorsement contracts are often fraught with incentives that require players to participate in a minimum number of tournaments and earn ranking points by moving forward. Collins said these deals, New Balance and Babolat, her main sponsors, have helped support many players over the past year.
For players outside of the top 100, they may have chances to play, but they lose money playing, she said.
Harris had to miss his match in the second round in Miami. He plans to use Dubai as a base camp of sorts for the next few weeks because when he returned to his home in South Africa, where the virus is prevalent, he wasn’t sure which countries would allow him in later.
He has won nearly $ 300,000 in prize money this year, bringing his career total to $ 1.5 million. That may sound like a lot, but Harris turned pro in 2016. He spent a lot more than he deserved in his first four seasons. He was fortunate that his two sponsors, Lotto and Yonex, remained loyal as he squeezed through the lower tournaments.
Now, after a busy winter, he is trying to put aside his desire for a break, mainly because of the restrictions that players have to follow while playing.
Most of the guys on tour were very selective about where to play, Harris said.
But he finally wins more than top-tier losses. He climbs the rankings and makes a lot of money. For better or worse, after a short break, he plans to continue playing.
