Why the Maple Leafs top line is arguably the most complete in hockey

Toronto Maple Leafs’ best line choked the Winnipeg Jets early and often Wednesday evenings to extend their lead over the Canadian division to three points and a fourth month.

Funny. Much of the pre-game discussion for Round 5 of Jets-Leafs revolved around line matchups. How Paul Maurice’s latest change and the ability to throw bubble-burster Pierre-Luc Dubois and responsible veterans Blake Wheeler and Paul Stastny across the boards against Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Zach Hyman could be the solution.

That’s really what the regular season is all about, right? Maurice, in regards to his personal customizations, had said those little tweaks that could unlock the recipe to fix a specific opponent. You need to understand your team by the time the regular season is over.

But the way Hyman-Matthews-Marner steamed a tired Jets squad wasn’t sure a combination of players would be able to keep them in check.

Before a match billed as a battle for first place was 11 minutes old, Matthews and Hyman had both scored, Marner bagged another poison-worthy lineup, and all three had two-point nights when the Leafs went to the 3-1 victory drove.

We were just thinking about our game and how important it is to get ahead, Hyman said. They are a very good team, so we wanted to jump on them quickly.

Mission accomplished.

Flat-footed on their first race date after a seven-race road trip, the Jets were plagued with both insult and injury during the initial period and never recovered. Dubois drove over defender Derek Forbort in a sloppy D-zone sequence that resulted in Matthews clearing a Hyman rebound. And Wheeler left the game with an undisclosed injury. (Clarity on the severity of Wheelers’s condition will wait a few days, per Maurice.)

They came out hard, summarized defender Josh Morrissey. We lost the first period and in the end we lost the match.

Morrissey, Jets’ sole goalkeeper, found rope while TJ Brodie served a double minor for high-sticking Stastnys tooth from his gums. But Alexander Kerfoot cut the top shelf on a quick, short breakout to even out the special teams.

Maurices’ side have been locked out on equal strength and Friday’s rematch will be another chance to learn what works and what doesn’t.

It should now be understood that his counterpart, Sheldon Keefe, will rely solely on Hyman-Matthews-Marner as his default top trio. The lawsuit against 41-year-old Joe Thornton as a winger shrinks further in the rearview mirror.

In their 10:37 am together, Hyman-Matthews-Marner not only scored twice, but generated 98.4 percent of the expected goals and created eight very dangerous scoring opportunities while not allowing one. Hyman, who made sales and drove all night in the blue paint, had six shots himself in the first period.

Those two are superstars. I’m just trying to get out and do my job, Hyman argued.

Such dominance is all the more impressive when you realize that they started most of their shifts in the defensive zone and were called upon to block the Jets’ final six-to-five push.

They had a lot of jump. They sat around the puck and attacked the net. That is the source of two goals for us. Nothing special. Just work from all three, Keefe said. Those three guys really came out and were really driven to make a difference.

In the season, Hyman-Matthews-Marner has now surpassed the opposition 18-8. Marner (plus-18), Hyman (plus-17) and Matthews (plus-14) are on one-two-three in team plus / minus. All three are in the top 10 of the entire league among attackers in the category.

[Matthews and Marner] have been really good defensively from the start of the season, Keefe said. Both guys really worked, really focused. Almost every night they play against the best players from the other teams. Often these are some of the best players in the world. Very similar here tonight, and those guys do the job.

One question worth asking: is this the best 200-foot line in the NHL?

I just think it’s incredible when they look offensive, it’s amazing how strong they are and how hard they work defensively and come back and the little plays they make. They all come back, take away pucks, check the stick, and take the body. They just make great plays, said goalkeeper Jack Campbell, improving his perfect record to 7-0-0.

Mitchy is one of the best penalty killers I’ve ever seen. He’s so smart out there. And to play together, they just seem to have great chemistry and get great results.

Campbell’s own results are not that shabby.

His bailout rate is a scintillating .948, and he conceded two goals or less in six of his seven scattered starts while battling a leg injury that forced him to do extra work with goalkeeper coach Steve Briere ahead of the Leafs charter to Manitoba Tuesday.

“As a competitor and teammate I sometimes feel bad that I get days off when the other guys are grinding. piloted the well. of adversity.

I mean, I play for the Toronto Maple Leafs. It’s pretty cool. So nothing to be bitter at any time. I am very lucky and spoiled to be here. Meet some cool guys and play some hockey, so it’s not a bad time.