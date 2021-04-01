Meet the stunning female boxer who left a career as a professional table tennis player

LinnSandstrom turned heads after her shocking win against Felicity Loiterton on the undercard of Tim Tszyu’s fight on Wednesday night.

Few gave the Brazilian-born boxer hope in Newcastle, but the glamorous 29-year-old clearly hadn’t read the script.

Last year, Sandstrom lost to Jessica Cashman on her ring debut, but made up for Felicity Loiterton in Steel City.

After the loss (to Cashman in 2020), people said, ‘Why is she getting another chance, why is she getting another card like this? a fired Sandstrom told reporters after her 40-36, 39-37, 39-37 victory over Loiterton upset.

Linn Sandstrom hits Felicity Loiterton in Newcastle on Wednesday evening

The professional boxer was a champion table tennis player in Sweden before switching sports after moving to Australia

So for me it is great to have this victory, not many people can imagine how hard I worked for this.

‘I’ve had people who really wanted to see me fail. ‘I do me, this is my journey. I’m here to stay now, I’m here to prove a point. ‘

Before pursuing a career as a professional boxer, Sandstrom was a champion table tennis player after moving to Sweden from Brazil.

Her expert hand-eye coordination and footwork have proved useful in the unusual sporty crossover.

There is also one fundamental difference: you don’t tend to get hit in the face too often when you play table tennis.

Following Wednesday night’s triumph, a delighted Sandstrom spoke to social media.

“Words cannot describe the feeling I have now !!” she wrote on Instagram.

Taking home a UD WIN (unanimous decision) to one of the biggest nights out in Australia last night was just (fire emoji).

“I’m buzzing to get back in there ASAP … so stay tuned for what’s to come.”

