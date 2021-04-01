Neal Milner: A post-pandemic UH football stadium means suppressing aspirations

Aloha, and welcome to Party Planner Stadium.

How did University of Hawaii football go from a state-of-the-art 1975 stadium to a new, desperately cobbled campus location so small that a game day could be run by a party planner?

It’s the building. Rather than building a stadium to match Honolulu, we built a generic 1970s mainland Major Sports Venue Ball Park, like the then-new stadiums in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and that chilly grave Candlestick Park in San Francisco. No sense of community, just ugly containers with loads of chairs.

It’s about fit. The mistake was that it was a generic design for a place that is not generic.

The basic idea for the Aloha Stadium was wrong because it got the city wrong. It also got UH football wrong because it failed to see what great college football was becoming.

Trying to copy the big boys worked for a while, with large crowds for UH football. But when professional baseball moved from old Honolulu Stadium to Aloha Stadium, the team descended from the best minor league franchise in America to goodbye Hawaii.

And then the football dream of the full stadium and the big stadium came to a sad, but absolutely predictable end.

Honolulu Stadium, the city’s premier outdoor sports and entertainment venue from 1926 to the early 1970s, managed to pass. It was an old-fashioned stadium for an old-fashioned city.

Honolulu Stadium’s history describes its intimacy, its funky comfort. Sports reporter Al Michaels, who aired Hawaii Islander games before it got big, called the stadium Brooklyn of the Tropics and compared it to Ebbets Field. Internet forums about Hawaiiana often mention the memories of surviving fans.

The Aloha Stadium model was absolutely anti-Ebbets, after Ebbets. It was LA Dodgers instead of Brooklyn Dodgers.

The Aloha Stadium is designed as a new school stadium for a new school city.

Honolulu has definitely become a different kind of city than it was in 1974, or even 1984.

It’s more hectic and there are, for better or worse, more things to do, often with less time to do them. More choice, more complexity, more hassle, more proliferation.

In some ways the Aloha Stadium was designed with this in mind. The location is completely car-oriented, in the middle of the island. It had a big box, corporate sports feel.

A perfect location, it was thought, for the University of Hawaii football to compete with the big boys.

Instead, it was far from perfect. The theory behind the stadium failed to take into account some other areas of the urbanization specific to Honolulu that work against this kind of stadium success.

Anthony Quintano / Civil Beat

Hawaii’s history of televised sports is very different from the continents. When I moved to Honolulu in 1972, there was still no cable available in the back of Manoa where I lived. Sports televised live on TV were new here long after they had been available to the rest of the country.

People here today not only have more alternatives, but also think about your own hectic weekends, less time to spend on a college football experience that starts early afternoon and continues late into the evening. And of course there is pay per view for UH games.

The University of Hawaii is an urban commuter university at its heart, but college football is not a sport for urban spectators.

With few exceptions, there are major football programs in college towns. Only three of the 10 largest cities in the US have major college football programs.

One of these three exceptions, the University of Houston, which most closely resembles the UH program, has experienced a massive drop in attendance. In 2019, that UH attendance averaged about 25,000, not very different from our UHs 20,000 that same year, when the Rainbow Warriors had an excellent record of 10-5.

It has become much more difficult for UH to become one of the big boys than when the Aloha Stadium was built. The difference in revenue between the power conferences for which you could not choose a more suitable name and the rest, such as the Mountain West Conference, has grown and will continue to grow.

Economically, the system is rigged to ensure that the haves have more and the have-nots more. Forever.

Even if everything else had worked well with the Aloha Stadium, the rustproofing would not have caused rust, the movable seats had actually been moved, repairs were made on time, the arrangement between the stadium authority and the university would not have been master and slave to the changes in both town. and football would have doomed Aloha Stadium.

So what now? What is the state doing in this crucial phase, when the Aloha Stadium is closed and officials are planning a bit of a new location to replace it?

Should the new stadium be more intimate and more integrated into the community? That’s the trend in Major League Baseball. Each of the towns that built those awful Aloha-Stadium-esque venues has replaced them with tiny venues so confidently intimate and old-fashioned you’ll expect Liberace to lead us in the national anthem.

I’ve been to games with some. They are great. But they are only for baseball. These cities have built separate, much larger football stadiums.

Both professional football and major college football have gone completely in the other direction. The big power conferences have gotten even bigger.

Arthur Daemmrich, the director of the Smithsonian Institute’s Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention, recently wrote a piece on the design of what he calls post-pandemic stadiums.

He says so after being locked up and watching small screens in isolation, people will be more willing to return to the first-hand experiences and crowds that stadiums offer, sort of a reverse Aloha Stadiums pattern.

It will be a certain kind of stadium with even greater community integration and flexible space design to support a more individualized and mobile experience.

This sounds vague like what planners are talking about here. The proposed size will fit – a stadium with 30,000 to 35,000 seats. It talks about how it would link to the community.

The thing is, these ideas are even less developed than they were a few years ago. What we know about the stadium plan raises red flags.

It would involve a public-private partnership whereby the private company would build the stadium in exchange for the right to develop housing in the currently sprawling and lonely Aloha Stadium parking lot.

As far as we now know, this all looks too much like a government giveaway, and the developers’ ideas about integrating the stadium with other surrounding activities sound too much like an excuse for more tourist-oriented development.

And who knows if it will ever be built? We still live with the consequences of rail trauma. The dipsy doodles about the stadium over the past few years do not inspire confidence that it will get any better.

Cory Lum / Civil Beat

You might get to see your second-class granddaughter’s thrill for the Rainbow Warriors in the new stadium, but you’ll likely have to drive.

But here’s the thing: a small stadium, no matter how cool and friendly, means people here have to adjust their aspirations about UH football.

Even if all goes well, UH football will not live up to the pretenses attached to it when the Aloha Stadium was the venue.

The new size will be much smaller than the average for an NCAA D-1 football stadium, and down there with a bunch of teams that are good at times but never make it to the big players.

Sports Economics’ television networks and power conferences Iron Fist will ensure that UH Athletics continues to lose money, just as it is at nearly a handful of schools across the country.

UH football fans, here’s a new take on football at Post-Pandemic Stadium. UH football attendance has fallen to just over 20,000. It’s going to be halfway at best until a new stadium opens.

So let’s guess that the number of visitors to the Post-Pandemic Stadium will be around 22,000 somewhere along the line.

That’s about what the old Honolulu Stadium got on a good football day and about halfway between a post-pandemic full house and a packed Party Planner Stadium.

Limbo Bowl instead of Rose Bowl. Ball State instead of Ohio State.