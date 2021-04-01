Acing Depression: How Professionals Can Cope With The Ongoing Tennis Bubble | TENNIS.com

The Miami Open has long offered professional tennis players the chance to occupy two contrasting and immersive worlds. There is a tournament with high stakes and all the pressure and opportunities that come with it. Away from tennis, Miami offers a spark of its own – Florida’s eternal spring break, with the sizzle of a cosmopolitan oceanfront city complete with captivating nightlife, eclectic restaurants and clubs, tourist attractions, and many more colorful sights and sounds. It’s an enticing spectrum of work and play, which will make many a player occasionally think of life as just a 20’s rather than a laser-focused athlete less concerned about finding another party and more busy. is with the next morning’s practice session.

But Miami’s getaway dimension and all its relaxing benefits are off the table this year. As was the case at the US Open, the players occupy a bubble and commute back and forth between the hotel and a tournament site with minimal fan turnout. The total prize money is also significantly less. Roger Federer and Ashleigh Barty each made $ 1.35 million when they won the singles title in 2019. This year’s champion will take home just over $ 300,000. A few weeks after Miami, the traveling tennis circus travels across the Atlantic to Europe and its extensive array of COVID-related protocols – all in addition to preparing for the sport’s most physically demanding tournament, Roland-Garros.

Because tennis’s new normal is extremely stressful, players have voiced concerns about the cumulative toll of life as a globetrotting athlete in the midst of a pandemic. “This period is not easy for everyone,” said Simona Halep as Miami got underway. “I don’t believe that all players can perform at the highest level they can offer.” Unfortunately, Halep withdrew from the tournament on Saturday with a right shoulder injury.

Denis Shapovalov was despondent about the situation. Earlier this month the Canadian lefthander in Dubai expressed his appreciation for the bubble of the tournament, but also said: “It’s still difficult, you look across the pond and you look at ordinary life and you feel like you are being nice. from an aquarium. ”Shapovalov also believes that as there is less prize money available, the more admissions will increase.



Getty images

And then there’s Benoit Paire, in a class of his own when it comes to simultaneously resenting incarceration and disrespecting the sport that has rewarded him with over $ 8 million in career prize money. “I lost in the first round, it’s better, I will be able to get out of the bubble quickly and enjoy a few days before Miami,” he said in Acapulco earlier this month. “Tennis is not my priority at the moment. Getting out of the bubble is the only goal I have in every tournament. Mission Accomplished: After receiving a first round bye, the 23rd-seed Paire lost to Miami in the second round and made a meager effort against the up-and-coming young Italian Lorenzo Musetti. He also went straight out in doubles, paired with Rohan Bopanna.

Dan Evans from Great Britain sees things differently. ‘You know, there is a way too [many] there are other things happening in the world now, ”he said ATP Tennis TV just before Miami. “Some – well, we tennis players like to moan a lot, but I can’t sit here complaining about the bubble life.”

Long-standing coach Nick Bollettieri provides even more poignant advice to stressed out professionals. “Sure, it’s hard,” he says, “but think about the people who can’t do anything. They’re zero. You have the chance to play in tournaments. You’re lucky.”

But regardless of how the current situation is viewed, there is no doubt that much has changed and it is likely that it will continue in such a treacherous flow for much of 2021. Occupying and adapting in such an environment is not easy . “When you play tournaments, you want to get in a flow and in the zone,” said Jeff Greenwald, a sports psychologist and author of the book. The best tennis of your life‘That doesn’t just happen the moment you step into court. It’s the build-up of the meal and the morning and everything else. But now you are being tested and it is ominous, threatening, you have the mask on and you breathe into it. It’s a bit stifling and not easy to find that flow. “

An important way to stay in tune is to tackle things like the hotel room and how best to use it, given the need to occupy that lonely space for many more hours than usual now.



Getting out of the bubble is the only goal I have in every tournament. —Paire (Getty Images)

“Things like journaling and writing can be a great outlet to ease feelings,” said ex-professor Stacy Margolin Potter, who currently works as an integrative health nutrition coach. Margolin also believes it’s more important than ever to surround yourself with healthy foods. “It’s one thing to eat out, but you don’t want those high sugars in the hotel room. Better to have fresh fruit on hand. Bill Norris, a trainer on the tour for 35 years, reiterates to Margolin that he now sees the hotel room as something other than a place to sleep. “Some people use the hotel room as a gym, which is great,” says Norris. But also take advantage of things like FaceTime and Zoom and use them creatively. “

As former WTA pro and psychologist Julie Anthony points out, “Pro tennis is a stressful time in itself. It’s fantastic and it’s stressful. With the pandemic thing, it’s a lot like the general population: some people are incredibly paranoid – and there are others who are a lot more relaxed. ”

Anthony and Greenwald both believe acceptance is best, akin to dealing with prolonged rain delays at Wimbledon, windy court conditions, or any other breach of the desire to make tennis activities as ritualistic as possible. “Discomfort is now the new normal,” says Anthony. “Once you get used to the new routine, you can find it soothing.” Greenwald says, “See it as an opportunity, even if it isn’t easy.”

And then there is another matter of turning an individual sport into a community. The time was when players largely traveled alone and created support systems among their opponents – not always an easy environment (or era) to expose someone’s soul. Cliff Richey, No. 1 in the US in 1970 and author of the memoir, Fight depression, believes the tour culture is much healthier when struggling with stress. “As the pro tour is now, there seems to be a team they have,” said Richey. “Whoever a player has a close relationship with, be it his mother, coach, massage therapist or partner, should be able to help you talk about it.”

Leave it to Martina Navratilova to have the final say. As she once said, “In tennis, there are only two things you can really control: your coin toss and your attitude.”