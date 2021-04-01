Eagle-Tribune hockey All-Stars Pappalardo stayed in Salem, repeating as MVP | Local sports

Salem High’s Ryan Pappalardo could have left high school hockey behind and opted for prep school or junior hockey, as so many elite players have done.

Instead, Pappalardo chose to remain a Blue Devil for his senior season, further establishing himself as one of the most accomplished players in the history of the school and the Eagle-Tribune region.

The senior scored 14 goals in the area and added eight assists in 15 games this winter, helping Salem achieve his first Division 1 state title since 2005, when he was 2 years old.

For the second season in a row, Pappalardo is our Eagle-Tribune hockey player of the year. He will be the first boy to repeat as a hockey MVP since Andover resident Willie Waters of Brooks School reiterated in 2000-01.

“Ryan really deserves credit for his accomplishments and dedication to stay and play for his high school,” said Blue Devils head coach Mark McGinn. “He’s been a force for a few years.”

After four productive seasons, Pappalardo is ending his career at the top of every attacking category in Salem’s 22-year hockey history.

Pappalardo’s 126 career points place him second in school history, behind former Eagle-Tribune Athlete of the Year and 2006 graduate Pat “The Hammer” Halligan (89 goals, 81 assists, 170 points). Pappalardo’s 58 career goals are ranked fourth in school history, just two behind 2015 Eagle-Tribune MVP Cody Soucy for second of all time and his 68 career assists are third in Blue Devil’s history , just 13 behind Halligan’s record.

The repeat pick of the All-New Hampshire Division 1, who was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a sophomore and is the brother of former Salem stars Mattie and Jake Pappalardo, said he would have liked even more success in the record books . , COVID-19 had not caused the season to start more than a month late. He then plans to play junior hockey.

“I wish we could have played a full season so I could have pushed for first place in team history,” Pappalardo said after scoring the winning goal against Pinkerton in the Quarter-Finals of Division 1. “It’s something. that I’ve wanted to do for a long time.

MIKE DINGES

Central Catholic, Sr., Forward

Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Scored a major goal in the MVC Cup Division 1 title match against Tewksbury. Ended the winter with five goals and team-high 12 assists in 10 games. All-MVC. Resident of Haverhill. Also plays baseball. Eagle-Tribune Boys Moynahan Scholar-Athlete for February. Sister Ashley Dinges a star for Central Basketball.

AJ GRENIER

Central Catholic, Sr., Defense

“AJ’s physical defenders who contributed to all stages of the game, including special teams,” said coach DJ Conte. A big reason why Central went from 4-12-5 to 8-1-1 two years ago and this winter champions MVC Cup Division 1. Scored a goal and had two assists in the MVC Cup final. A six foot long, 180 pounder. Tri-captain. Co-captain as a junior.

MICHAEL BROTHERS

Central Catholic, Jr., Goalie

Made 16 saves to give Tewksbury its only regular season loss, then made 18 stops to beat it in the MVC Cup Division 1 title match. Ended the winter with 1.60 goals against average. Made 24 saves to empty North Andover. Had five shutouts as a sophomore. Repeat All-Conference pick. “He is good in the big situations,” said coach DJ Conte.

ETHAN SCHENA

Methuen, Sr., Forward

Repeat All-Conference. Scored team high 11 goals and tied for team leader in points (15) in nines matches. Scored two goals in the win over Dracut and scored twice in the win over Lowell. Tri-captain also led Rangers in points last season with 28 (14 goals, 15 assists). The Lacrosse goalkeeper will play at Division 2 Belmont University.

AM WILLIAMSON

North Andover, Sr., goalkeeper

Made 31 saves to knock out eventual MVC Cup champion Central Catholic in the regular season. Ended the winter with .910 savings percentage and 2.11 goals-against-average. Made 21 saves in win over Billerica and 27 saves in nearly upset Central in MVC Cup semifinals. All-MVC. Replaced 2020 Eagle-Tribune All-Star Patrick Greene.

RICHIE HARDY

Pentucket, Sr., Come on

Rare Quadruple Eagle Tribune All-Star. Set Pentucket record for career points (127), with 61 goals and 66 assists. This winter scored 11 goals and added six assists in 10 games. That trick against Triton and two goals against Rockport and Lynnfield. Repeat All-CAL. Held to Pentucket despite offers from juniors and prep schools.

HUNTER DROUIN

Pinkerton, Sr., Come on

Team-high scored seven goals in 11 games. Scored twice in Division 1 first round victory over arch-rival Londonderry. “He was our most important player in power play and penalty kill,” said coach Sam Littlefield. Lacrosse star finished fourth in the field with 56 goals as a sophomore and are committed to Colgate. Brother of two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Mason Drouin (PA 20).

SPENCER DEANE

Salem, Sr., goalkeeper

Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Started all 15 games and led Blue Devils (13-2-0) to the first Division 1 final since 2005, 1.92 goals against average and 0.938 saved parenthood. Stored 27 times in empty Hanover. Lonely goalkeeper in the All-NH Division 1 first team. “We won’t make it to the final without him,” said coach Mark McGinn. Will play lacrosse at Caldwell University (NJ)

AUSTIN SALVETTI

Salem, Sr., Defense

At 1.85 feet tall and weighing 250 pounds, arguably the most physically imposing player in New Hampshire. Delivered crushing hits. Draw scored in Division 1 semifinals at Bedford. Finished the winter with three goals and came second with 10 assists. Four-year-old varsity player finished his career with 50 points. “He set the tone for our team,” said coach Mark McGinn.

****** GIRLS ******

LAUREN ADAMS

Andover, Jr., come on

Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Dynamic playmakers scored 14 goals and recorded 13 assists in just 13 games. A hat-trick in the win over rival Methuen / Tewksbury and four assists against HPNA. In three varsity seasons, he has 53 career goals. Also an excellent defender, he was on the ice all season for just three goals conceded (plus-32). Also plays football.

LILLY REEVES

Andover, Sr., Come on

All-MVC. The sole captain of the team. Scored eight goals in his career, finished second on the team and added five assists. Led Andover to an 8-4-1 record and journey to MVC Final. Goal scored in MVC Cup semi-final win over rival Methuen / Tewksbury. “She was a great leader and was a big factor in our success,” said coach Tyler Vigue. Overcame a torn ACL as a sophomore.

BROOKE HARB

Methuen, 8th grade, forward

First eighth grader to make Eagle-Tribune All-Star team since 2016. Scored nine goals and finished second to Red Rangers with 26 points in 12 games. Scored a goal in the semifinals of the MVC Cup and in the regular season win over Andover. “She really took it a step further and made big minutes for us,” said coach Sarah Oteri. Brother AJ Harb plays for the Rangers boys’ team.

MOLLY FAHEY

Pinkerton, Jr., Come on

Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Scored 11 goals and added 11 assists in just nine matches for state semi-finalists. Scored twice in quarter-final win over Concord. Has scored 53 goals in three varsity seasons. Former state champion youth wrestler and Pop Warner soccer player. Brother Robbie Fahey (PA ’19) was Eagle-Tribune All-Star offensive lineman.

LAUREN RIVIERE

Pinkerton, Sr., Defense

A force on blueline at only 1.5 meters. Led Astros to a 7-2-0 record and programmed the first final in its third year of existence. Goal scored in semifinal. Playmaker averages more than one point per game. Lauren is one of the most selfless players I’ve ever coached, said Pinkerton head coach Scott Dunn. Top midfielder for hockey team.

FAIR MENTION

BOYS

AndoverSteve Ingram, Sr., forward; Anthony Previte, Sr., forward

Central CatholicNick Peters, Sr., defense; Tyler DiBurro, Sr., defense; Sean Gray, Soph., Come on

HaverhillHunter Lariviere, Sr., attacker; Cole Farmer, Sr., forward

Methuen Colby Scott, Sr., forward

North Andover Tim Berube, Sr., defense; Adam Heinze, Sr., forward; Nick Herald, Sr., Defense

Pentucket Dom Cignetti, Sr., defense; Carson Purcell, Sr., forward

Pinkerton Lorenzo Corsetto, Soph., Forward; Ethan Burgess, Sr., forward; Nick Plaza, Sr., Defense

Salem Ryan Allard, Sr., Defense; Brady Ferriera, Jr., forward

Windham Charlie Breen, Sr., forward; Owen Brea, Sr., forward

GIRLS

Andover Kaitlyn Cormier, Sr., Defense

PNA Kaitlyn Bush, Soph., Forward; Katerina Yelsits, Jr., forward

Methuen Riley Sheehan, Soph., Forward

PinkertonMadison Gibeault, Soph., Forward; Bobby Brodeaur, Sr., goalkeeper; Riley Dunn, Frosh., Come on