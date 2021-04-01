Sports
Colorado Avalanche defeated Coyotes 9-3 in first home game with fans in over a year – CBS Denver
DENVER (AP) – Joonas Donskoi’s timing was a perfect hat-trick on the night Colorado Avalanche fans got back into the arena for the first time all season. That way they could throw their hats on the ice in celebration.
Donskoi scored three goals in the first five-goal period in Colorados and the Avalanche beat the Arizona Coyotes 9-3 on Wednesday night in front of some rowdy fans.
READ MORE: Boulder woman Kelsey Lee Taylor, who was reported missing last year, has been found safe
The team invited primary care and health workers, first responders, player families and employees to Ball Arena. The last time the Avs played for home audiences was on March 11, 2020, just before the league ended the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It felt like it used to be.
The fans were great, said Donskoi. Everyone was on fire and I think we showed it.
Donskoi secured his second hat-trick of his career over 3:27. It was the second fastest three-goal sprint by a Colorado / Quebec player in team history. Alain Cote had a hat-trick in 2:17 on April 1, 1982, while with the Nordiques.
Andre Burakovsky and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored in a wild first period with goals in Arizona from Michael Bunting and Oliver Ekman-Larsson.
Gabriel Landeskog finished with two goals, Mikko Rantanen added another and Burakovsky scored his second with 3:11 left on assist from Donskoi.
In total, 14 different Avalanche players had at least one point.
Conor Garland also scored for Arizona, which had won three in a row.
Everyone, the old cliché, had to look in the mirror, Arizona defender Alex Goligoski said. It was bad. I don’t know if anyone played really well tonight.
Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet had a similar response.
It’s a head scraper, ”Tocchet said. ‘Boys weren’t ready. We were not ready. So it’s up to me.
Philipp Grubauer stopped 28 shots for his 22nd victory in the competition.
The Avalanche improved to 12-2-3 in March, setting a franchise record for wins in one month. It was also their 12th game in a row with at least one point.
We knew what kind of team we had and I think we’ve been showing it for the past five, six weeks, Landeskog said.
Arizona goalkeeper Adin Hill was pulled into the game 6:04 after conceding four goals out of 10 shots. He was replaced by Ivan Prosvetov, who conceded five goals.
READ MORE: Lakewood Police shoots man throwing stones at neighbor’s door, fired gun at cops
It got late in the third round between Nathan MacKinnon and Garland. After a struggle, MacKinnon grabbed Garland’s helmet and threw it at him. MacKinnon was sentenced for misconduct.
As for potential punishment from the league at MacKinnon, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar had his opinion: He might have to be a bit lighter on the wallet, but I would think that probably would be it.
Donskoi got the crowd going by scoring his third goal at just 7:31 in the match. About the only thing that slowed him down was the loss of his left skate blade in the second period. He quickly went to the locker room to have it fixed.
Paying fans are welcome on Fridays.
We really missed it as a team and we wanted to put our best foot forward, ”said Bednar. I thought we did that in the first period. “
NEWHOOK SIGNED
Colorado signed striker Alex Newhook, 16th overall choice in 2019, for an entry-level three-year deal. The team assigned him to the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League.
THE MONTH OF RANTANES
Rantanen ended March with 13 goals. It was the second most in Avalanche history behind Joe Sakic, who had 15 of them in March 2000.
SCORING SPEAK
At some point in the first period, the Avs (five) and Coyotes (one) came together for six goals over 3:27, which the league said was the fifth fastest between two teams in NHL history.
NEXT ONE
Coyotes: In Anaheim on Fridays and Sundays.
Avalanche: Host the St. Louis Blues on Fridays and Saturdays.
By PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer
MORE NEWS: Denver restaurants are gearing up for spring restaurant week
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]