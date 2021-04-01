Colorado Avalanche defeated Coyotes 9-3 in first home game with fans in over a year – CBS Denver

DENVER (AP) – Joonas Donskoi’s timing was a perfect hat-trick on the night Colorado Avalanche fans got back into the arena for the first time all season. That way they could throw their hats on the ice in celebration.

Donskoi scored three goals in the first five-goal period in Colorados and the Avalanche beat the Arizona Coyotes 9-3 on Wednesday night in front of some rowdy fans.

The team invited primary care and health workers, first responders, player families and employees to Ball Arena. The last time the Avs played for home audiences was on March 11, 2020, just before the league ended the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It felt like it used to be.

The fans were great, said Donskoi. Everyone was on fire and I think we showed it.

Donskoi secured his second hat-trick of his career over 3:27. It was the second fastest three-goal sprint by a Colorado / Quebec player in team history. Alain Cote had a hat-trick in 2:17 on April 1, 1982, while with the Nordiques.

Andre Burakovsky and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored in a wild first period with goals in Arizona from Michael Bunting and Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Gabriel Landeskog finished with two goals, Mikko Rantanen added another and Burakovsky scored his second with 3:11 left on assist from Donskoi.

In total, 14 different Avalanche players had at least one point.

Conor Garland also scored for Arizona, which had won three in a row.

Everyone, the old cliché, had to look in the mirror, Arizona defender Alex Goligoski said. It was bad. I don’t know if anyone played really well tonight.

Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet had a similar response.

It’s a head scraper, ”Tocchet said. ‘Boys weren’t ready. We were not ready. So it’s up to me.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 28 shots for his 22nd victory in the competition.

The Avalanche improved to 12-2-3 in March, setting a franchise record for wins in one month. It was also their 12th game in a row with at least one point.

We knew what kind of team we had and I think we’ve been showing it for the past five, six weeks, Landeskog said.

Arizona goalkeeper Adin Hill was pulled into the game 6:04 after conceding four goals out of 10 shots. He was replaced by Ivan Prosvetov, who conceded five goals.

It got late in the third round between Nathan MacKinnon and Garland. After a struggle, MacKinnon grabbed Garland’s helmet and threw it at him. MacKinnon was sentenced for misconduct.

As for potential punishment from the league at MacKinnon, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar had his opinion: He might have to be a bit lighter on the wallet, but I would think that probably would be it.

Donskoi got the crowd going by scoring his third goal at just 7:31 in the match. About the only thing that slowed him down was the loss of his left skate blade in the second period. He quickly went to the locker room to have it fixed.

Paying fans are welcome on Fridays.

We really missed it as a team and we wanted to put our best foot forward, ”said Bednar. I thought we did that in the first period. “

NEWHOOK SIGNED

Colorado signed striker Alex Newhook, 16th overall choice in 2019, for an entry-level three-year deal. The team assigned him to the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League.

THE MONTH OF RANTANES

Rantanen ended March with 13 goals. It was the second most in Avalanche history behind Joe Sakic, who had 15 of them in March 2000.

SCORING SPEAK

At some point in the first period, the Avs (five) and Coyotes (one) came together for six goals over 3:27, which the league said was the fifth fastest between two teams in NHL history.

NEXT ONE

Coyotes: In Anaheim on Fridays and Sundays.

Avalanche: Host the St. Louis Blues on Fridays and Saturdays.

By PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer

