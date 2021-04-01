Deepti Sharmas ton goes in vain as Bengal loses to Railways | Cricket News







Deepti, whose 94 runs and three for 40 helped Bengal get past Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-final, led again from the front after skipper Rumeli Dhar chose to hit after winning the toss. An all-round batting display guides the @ M_Raj03-led railways to a win over Bengal and helps the team seal a spot https://t.co/tpsOit81rw – BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) 1617281175000 KOLKATA: Another great show from Deepti Sharma went in vain as Bengal lost six wickets to Railways on Thursday in the second semifinal of the Womens Senior One-day meet at Saurashtra Cricket Stadium in Rajkot.Deepti, whose 94 runs and three for 40 helped Bengal get past Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-final, led again from the front after skipper Rumeli Dhar chose to hit after winning the toss. Bengal got off to a good start with Mita Paul and Sharma posting 86 for the opening wicket of just 20 overs. The latter played its shots almost from the moment she reached her half-century with just 63 balls. Paul, meanwhile, was exhausted to 38.

Bengal suffered another shock when their skipper Dhar died in the 24th. But young Richa Ghosh again played a responsible innings and set up a 62-run partnership with Sharma. The Siliguri girl hit 33 of just 36 balls in a rapid fire. However, Bengal’s run-rate slowed after Ghoshs’ departure by just 24 runs in the next seven overs.

Bengal hit 200 in the 45th and Sharma brought back her century from 139 balls. Prativa Ranas late attack from 30 that came from just 18 balls, helped Bengal score 50 runs in the last 5.1 overs, finishing at 250 for six. Sharma eventually fell to Ekta Bist for a well-made 113 from 148 balls.

The railways got off to a quick start with openers MD Thirushkamini and Punam Raut making 64 runs from just 10.1 overs. After Thirushkamini left, Raut added 66 more runs for the second wicket with Nuzhat Parween. The opener completed her fifty of 66 balls before retiring, hurting with cramps for 69 of 90 balls.

But the railways were on the victory path by then when Sneh Rana, Mithali Raj, Mona Meshram and Swagatika Rath played their part in taking Railways home by losing four wickets and six overs left.

Railways will play against Jharkhand in the final on Sunday.

Short scores: Bengal 250/6 in 50 ovs (Deepti Sharma 113; Ekta Bisht 2-61). Railways 254/4 in 44 ovs (Punam Raut 69, MD Thirushkamini 43). Rlys won with 6 wkts







