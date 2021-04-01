Maple Grove 5, Andover 2 – Twin Cities





There’s no living hockey observer, from coach to low-potato, who doesn’t think players should be throwing more shots at the net. Maple Groves Henry Nelson proved on Wednesday that it is generally a good idea. Nelson, Maple Groves Mr. Hockey finalist, broke open a tight game with a few quick shots on goal in the second period, earned a goal and assisted when the Crimson defeated Andover 5-2 in the late Class 2A quarter-final on Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center. With Maple Grove leading 2-1 early in the second half, Nelson took a puck from the deep slot and lifted it high towards the net. On the way, it turned away from a stick of the defender and gave the Crimson a 3-1 lead at 2:36. Six minutes later, Nelson threw a similar shot from the far left circle that deflected teammate Kyle Kukkonen into the high near corner to make it 4-1 at 8:32 AM. It was Kukkonens’ 31st goal this season. Husky’s goalkeeper Will Larson had little chance of either goal. It was enough to send Maple Grove (21-1-0) to the semi-finals in second place for the first time. They will meet the best seeds and the third seeded Eden Prairie on Friday at 8 p.m. (19-1-2) It should be an entertaining game. The Crimson, seeded fourth, entered the tournament game with an average of 8.8 goals per game, the Eagles 5.2. Ian Barbour added two goals, and Bennett Glad one for Maple Grove, who lost to Blake in the first round last season. Andover (18-3-1) left the tournament for the second consecutive time in the first round, last season bouncing St. Thomas in his first state appearance. The Huskies tied the game 1-1 to a power-play goal from sophomore Gavyn Thoreson at 2:19 pm of the first period, and Garrett Schifsky cut Maple Groves’ lead to 4-2 with a power-play goal with 1:07 left. the second period. His hard wrist shot from the right circle made its way through traffic, hit the crossbar in the corner and bounced behind goalkeeper Jack Wieneke, just over the goal line. Barbour ended a rush by scoring on a pass from teammate Grant Zick with just under 4 minutes to go to seal the win. He set up the Crimson 2-1 with a power play goal from the high slot. Wieneke finished with 21 saves for Maple Grove. Larson stopped 30 shots for Andover.

