In Dryden, a new gym is climbing over COVID obstacles

ITHACA, NY With vaccines steadily making their way into people’s poor, companies in Ithaca and Tompkins County are slowly climbing out of their COVID-powered doldrums. In the case of Keith Liao, the statement is literal.

Liao is the business owner and operator of Cayuga climbs, which aims to be the first climbing gym in Tompkins County open to the entire community. Liao earned a Cornell MBA and was able to return to the area when his advisory job with the National Park Service in Denver made it possible to work remotely. His fiancé Beth is working on her Doctor’s in Veterinary Medicine, and so he went back east.

It was only after he returned that he realized that life in Ithaca is different when you are not a student. First, Cornell’s Lindseth Climbing Center in Bartels Hall is for students only, and even before COVID, openings for faculty, staff and other affiliates were quite limited

“When I did my MBA, I was climbing in the climbing gym Cornell,” said Liao. “It’s a great gym, I met some really great friends there, but now that I’ve graduated I can’t really get to it, it’s hard, especially with COVID. I thought other people probably have the same problem, and that’s not really the case. a gym in Ithaca that everyone has access to, so I thought I would build my own gym and make it available to everyone. “

“When I went to Lindseth’s climbing gym it was completely packed before COVID. From 5pm to 10pm, really when they were open, it was crazy. Even just the Cornell community on its own needs a bigger space, and that’s true not for the local or Ithaca College community, or even Cortland I would go to Syracuse, the Central Rock Gym, to climb, and many people who go there are from Ithaca, people will drive over an hour to get in the gym. Ithaca is a nice outside town, with great walks and mountain bike rides. You have that personality, but people who might get interested in climbing don’t have a good opportunity to climb here, but there must be a good opportunity to get in here. to climb. “

Liao isn’t the first to come up with the idea for a climbing gym in Tompkins County. Working with ReachWorks, the Rink in Lansing had plans for a wall and even had a zoning divide from the City of Lansing to set it up. The research peaks were there and a fence had been placed before the project was canceled, not because of a lack of demand, but because of concerns about funding.

Liao said he was aware of the problems de Rink’s plan was facing, but in fact viewed it as positive. “It’s actually a good sign. First, someone else thought it was a good idea. They also had the idea for a much bigger gym, much more ambitious. I met a few people who were tangentially involved, it was a much bigger one. investment. “

So here we go a little bit into the weeds, or the rocky nooks and crannies if you like. De Rink’s proposal was a 15-meter high Olympic-scale vertical climbing wall, which many readers think of when they think of a climbing gym. But that’s not the only kind of climbing gym. There is also bouldering which uses bottom walls in various configurations, from vertical walls to cave-like arrangements with overhangs and arches. These layouts don’t usually require ropes and harnesses. The walls of Cayuga Climbs are geared towards bouldering and will be about 15 feet long and about 140 feet wide. When you let go, you’ll land on 14-inch-thick padded mats.

From a pragmatic business perspective, one of the highlights of a bouldering gym is that you don’t need to build a custom structure that is likely to require elevation changes from city zoning – any proper warehouse structure will do. In Liao’s case, Cayuga Climbs found a home in a recently built warehouse at 53 Hall Road in the town of Dryden, next to the former Vanguard print shop. In something of an unexpected bonus, the neighbors include Ultimate Cheer and Tumble gymnastics and cheerleader training and the batting cages of HitZ baseball and softball training, so it’s a natural cluster of recreational sports and fitness companies. Liao says he and the owner of HitZ are already talking about partnerships to make it easy for customers to flow from one business to another.

“The moment I entered the Hall Road building, I thought, this is great.” I had visited a few other places. I’d looked at the Ithaca Mall, they’d offered me a good price, but it’s not necessarily a place I can suggest climbers to. There was easy parking, but the space was not big enough and it is not the right atmosphere for climbers, while this warehouse is very long, it has more space than I initially need so I can expand, and it just feels as a climbing spot. “

Liao says that, in addition to the bouldering experience, Cayuga Climbs will provide a shop for climbing shoes, weightlifting equipment and table tennis, while customers take breaks between climbs. About half of the leased warehouse space will be built to begin, with expansion dependent on community response and member growth. To help run Cayuga Climbs, Liao has hired four part-time employees to “ensure they provide the right experience in creating a welcoming atmosphere” that appeals to beginners and serious climbers alike. When it opens, CDC guidelines will be the rule; masks are required and capacity will be limited as advised in COVID-19 guidelines.

So Cayuga Climbs will have its 2,000-square-foot wall, and while that may seem like enough to take a while, you ultimately have to figure out a way to keep customers engaged and want to come back. It turns out the trick is in the climbing holds screwed into the walls; they can be rearranged in countless ways with a variety of shapes and handles. “Reset the routes about once a week for different sections. My gym has a straight up section, an incline section, and a section designed to feel like a cave. There will always be a new route, and it will can take a few weeks to figure out how to find a new route. But also do beginner classes, a private rental package and 20-30 minute classes so climbers can get tips and they don’t wonder what to do, “Liao said. .

According to Liao, May 1 is the scheduled opening date. The backbone of the walls is now put together, and then the wall panels have to be installed themselves. If things get a little ahead of schedule, they can hold a soft opening in late April or run tours for potential members. In addition to her veterinary studies, Liao’s fiancé also helped out after hours drilling the 14,000 drilled holes and turning screws to put those walls up.

But it also raises an important question; she’ll finish her degree at some point, and for many couples, that’s the end of their time in Ithaca. So what does that mean for Cayuga Climbs?

“That’s a good point,” said Liao when asked. “She’s sponsored by the US military and so we’ll have to move to our country in service, right? But try to stay within driving distance and come back. I’ll eventually try to get a general manager, promote one of my employees. is an important thing I think, having the ability to move forward and not work on the front desk forever. “

For those who would like to give Cayuga Climbs a try, the questions and queries can be submitted on their website here“I want to emphasize that this will be an inclusive climbing community. With ropes you have to have a partner, your partner off and don’t meet other people. But with bouldering you climb on it and you are down and rest and you are in it. Groups, in every case before COVID. I think it’s a great opportunity to meet people who are interested in the same thing, “Liao said.

“The problem-solving aspect of it, you’re working against it, and changing a little thing can help you get to the top. You work on it with like-minded people, talk about it and come up with it. That’s how I met. it really helps develop friendships. “