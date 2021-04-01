‘Umpire’s Call’ remains, rules ICC | Cricket News







The Umpire’s Call, called “confusing” by Indian captain Virat Kohli, has been the subject of controversy for a while.

Under the existing rule, 50 percent of the ball must hit at least one of the three stumps before the batsman is judged LBW in the event that an umpire’s not-out call is challenged.

“The Cricket Commission had an excellent discussion about the Umpire’s Call and analyzed its use in detail,” ICC head of the Cricket Commission and former Indian captain Anil Kumble said in a statement released by the governing body following the conclusion of the board meetings on Wednesday.

Kohli had argued that the batsman should be called out if the ball hits the stumps, even if it is marginal.

The ICC has made three minor changes to the DRS and third referee protocols.

“For LBW reviews, the Wicket zone height margin will be lifted to the top of the stumps to ensure the same Umpire’s Call margin around the stumps for both height and width,” said the ICC.

This means that the rating, which so far went down to the base of the stirrups, will also extend to the top of the stirrups, effectively increasing the height of the wicket zone while analyzing the trajectory of the ball.

A player may also ask the referee if there has been a genuine attempt to play the ball before deciding to review an LBW decision.

“The third umpire will check a repeat of each called short run and correct any errors before the next ball is delivered.”

It has also been decided that the interim COVID-19 regulations introduced in 2020 to allow for the resumption of international cricket will continue.

It means that home referees will be asked to conduct matches where previously neutral referees were required and hygiene protocols such as a saliva ban will continue.

“The committees noted the excellent performance of the home referees over the past 9 months, but encouraged the more widespread nomination of Elite Panel neutral referees when conditions permit,” the ICC release said.

