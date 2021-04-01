Fulton Football new kicker doing it for the Steamers





This spring, the Fulton soccer team is ahead of their league. (Wet sound) Meet steamers-kicker Endi Qunaj. As a sophomore he is already good for a field goal of about 45 meters. “If you can have a kicker, really at every level of high school football, especially in a small school, high school football is quite a weapon to have. We’ve had some decent kickers over the years, and Endi can be, if not even more so. “ But the crazy thing is before Endi didn’t even know how to play football a few weeks ago. You can see that Endi is from Albania and never played sports, he was a football player. “It was a bit weird because I’ve never played football or anything like that, so I thought, what am I going to do? He was like you just have to kick the ball.” Fulton Head Soccer Coach Patrick Lower found Endi in gym class and asked to join the team. “A few weeks ago we had some free time, I’m just going to throw this away and I was going to get a tee and a soccer ball and I told him to kick it as hard and as high up the wall as he could, and he did the first few kicks we really liked. So I said go home and talk to mom and dad and see if you can come to soccer practice, he came to soccer practice and he’s always been looking forward to it. “ Last Friday, Coach Lower’s diamond in the rough helped the Steamers win over Orion, going 6 for 6 on extra points and kicking a 30-yard field goal. “We have a lot of faith in him. He has a good leg and I really think he will only get better as a sophomore because he will get stronger and grow even more. “ And while football is still very new to Endi and he still has a lot to learn about the game, it is quickly becoming a passion for him. “It was really fun, just kicking for the first time, a lot of people were happy and stuff, so I got really courage and stuff, so excited to play.”

