Two-Match Road Swing Up Next for men’s tennis

Match 9 FGCU (4-4, 3-0 ASUN) vs Kennesaw State (4-10, 0-2 ASUN Match 10 FGCU (4-4, 3-0 ASUN) vs Stetson (2-5, 0-1 ASUN) Date Time Friday 14 April // 2 pm

Saturday 15 April // 3 pm Place Jacksonville, Florida // UNF Tennis Complex (Friday)

DeLand, Fla. // Mandy Stoll Tennis Center (Saturday)

FORT MYERS, Fla. The men’s FGCU tennis team (4-4, 3-0 ASUN) will continue its ASUN slate on the road this weekend with matches against Kennesaw State (4-10, 0-2 ASUN) and Stetson (2-5, 0 -1) ONE SUN). The Eagles will first face the Owls in a neutral match at the UNF Tennis Complex on Friday, April 2 (2pm) before making the trip to DeLand the next day to take on Stetson (3pm). The match at the Mandy Stoll Center has live statistics available.

The Eagles, who were selected to repeat as the champions in the 2021 ASUN Preseason Coaches’ Poll, have had strong performances in the first half of their conference schedule. FGCU has already beaten UNF (5-2), Kennesaw State (6-1) and Stetson (4-3) and will now play against all three teams.

The Green & Blue

Redshirt freshmen Randy Wilson (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic / Miami Palmetto / Louisville) starred in the team’s most recent outing, taking FGCU’s victory over Stetson with a third-set tiebreaker win on lane three. Wilson came back after a slow second set, beating Clement Hamil to keep the Eagles’ four-game winning streak.

He and redshirt sophomores Pedro Maciel (Belo Horizonte, Brazil / Goliath Academy) have steadily climbed the ITA Doubles Rankings and are ranked 44th this week. The duo are 1-0 on the year, having knocked out the number 21 USF pair earlier this season. Maciel and Wilson are joined in the rankings by redshirt freshmen Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla./Homeschool/UCF), which ranks 65th in singles.

The Naples native has a winning mark of 5-3 at the top of the singles, including a score of 1-1 against ranked opponents. In the team’s historic 4-3 win over Miami, Johnson joined the freshman Alessandro Conca (Milan, Italy / ISMC Milano) in winning singles triumphs over the ranked Hurricanes.

In addition to the ranked members of the team, redshirt freshmen Guglielmo Stefanacci (Prato, Italy / International School of Florence) is warming up for the Eagles. He has a winning streak of four games in singles, with three of the results being earned against ASUN opponents.

The owls

Kennesaw State will head into the weekend looking for a two-game loss series after the results drop to FGCU (1-6) and UNF (3-4). In total, the owls have won three of their last 10 matches.

Freshman Raul Garcia and senior Sergio Ingles are tied for the team leader in singles with five wins each. Ingles’ record is highlighted by his 5-4 lead over second in singles. After a slow start to the season, sophomore Harvey Conway has won three of his last singles matches. His streak is matched by classmate Seru Tezuka, who had three consecutive wins in fifth place.

FGCU is 9-4 all time against Kennesaw State and has won three of the last five regular season rallies between the two teams.

The Hatters

Stetson will also join this weekend’s action to break his losing streak after dropping back-to-back forays against Georgia State and FGCU. The team’s two wins this year came in a decisive way, as the Hatters took a 6-1 result against Mercer and a 5-2 win over Furman.

The Hatter duo of senior Linus Bergevi and sophomore Sven Theigard have won each of their last two matches, including a 6-3 victory in the clash with FGCU. They are tied with sophomore Alexandre Hillhouse and senior Antoine Sanchez for the team leader with a pair of double wins.

Despite Stetson having a 10-7 all-time advantage against FGCU, the Eagles have won four of the last five regular season games between the teams. A win for Green and Blue this weekend would bring the teams’ shared regular season record to 7-7.

ASUN collection

South division stand

1. FGCU (4-4, 3-0 ASUN)

2. UNF (5-8, 1-1 ASUN)

3. Stetson (2-5, 0-1 ASUN)

4. Kennesaw State (4-10, 0-2ASUN)

Stand of the North Division

1. No. 43 Freedom (13-6, 3-0 ASUN)

2. Lipscomb (6-5, 2-1ASUN)

3. North Alabama (3-10, 1-2 ASUN)

4. Bellarmine (3-16, 0-3 ASUN)

Recent results

Saturday, March 27

UNF 4, Kennesaw State 3

FGCU 4, Stetson 3

Sunday, March 28

Lipscomb 6, North Alabama 1

No. 43 Liberty 7, Bellarmine 0

Wednesday, March 31

No. 41 Duke 5, No. 40 Liberty 2

Upcoming competitions

Thursday April 1

Lipscomb at Liberty 3:00 pm

Stetson at UNF – 3pm

North Alabama at Bellarmine – 3:00 pm

CJ WEBER

FGCU is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the YearCJ Weberwho has coached 32 ASUN All-Conference selections since joining the Green and Blue in 2011. In his seventh year, Weber holds a 101-85 (.541) overall record and a 41-18 (.672) record in ASUN play. In 2014-15, Weber led the Eagles to their first-ever ASUN Championship and first-ever ASUN Regular Season title after a program-best 17 wins. In his third season, Weber led Jordi Vives to a No. 35 national rankings, an unbeaten streak of 14 games and the round of 32 in the 2014 NCAA tournament – the program’s first appearance. The Eagles completed a perfect ASUN regular season in both 2015 and 2016, finishing with conference titles and a Coach of the Year award for Weber. FGCU again won the 2017 ASUN Championship and made its second NCAA appearance. The Eagles returned to the mountaintop by claiming the regular season and 2019 tournament championships. Weber earned his third ASUN Coach of the Year award, leading the Green and Blue to their third trip to the NCAA Tournament.

