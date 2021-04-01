Anchorage high school hockey players are required to undergo COVID-19 testing after a spike in exposures





Anchorage high school hockey players will face weekly mandatory COVID-19 testing starting Monday unless they are fully vaccinated, the Anchorage School District announced Wednesday. More than 60 students across the district have either tested positive or been identified as close contact with someone who has tested positive in recent weeks, and most can be traced back to state hockey tournaments in the Valley, Kersten Johnson said of the districts. senior director of secondary schools. Our goal is to keep schools open, and we also want to keep the sports programs going, she said. Especially in hockey, the number of positive cases and close contacts is (higher) than in any other sport, and we have to keep that in check or we have to stop lessons at secondary level. According to ASD spokesperson Alan Brown, most of the more than 60 students in question are close contacts of someone who tested positive. There are a handful of positive cases that have created that close network of contacts, Brown said. The students have completed their quarantines or are currently in quarantine. The district could have opted for a two-week suspension of the hockey season or canceled the season entirely, Johnson said. Instead, it decided on weekly PCR tests, which will be performed on ice rinks once a week prior to team training. The school district pays for the tests. Our goal is to keep schools open and kids on the ice, Johnson said. Several state tournaments for comp or club hockey were held in March, many of them on rinks in the Valley, where there are no mask mandates. Players exposed to the virus during those tournaments returned to Anchorage, where they interacted closely with family members, classmates, and high school teammates. The state tournaments marked the end of the season for most comp teams, although a handful advance to regional tournaments. Most comp teams will take a breather soon, so hoped to get this under control, Johnson said. Testing applies to coaches and team managers as well as players. Anyone whose vaccination is fully effective, which occurs two weeks after someone receives their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after receiving the one-time Johnson & Johnson vaccine, is exempt from testing. Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 90 days and has proof of a subsequent negative test is also exempt from testing. Other high school sports in Anchorage have also faced testing or limitations this school year due to COVID-19. The volleyball season was shut down for two weeks last fall after players from multiple teams had to be quarantined. Basketball teams that qualified for the past weeks’ state tournaments underwent mandatory pre-tournament tests, and wrestlers are tested weekly. The Anchorage School District is hosting three vaccination clinics next week at the ASD Education Center at 5530 E. Northern Lights Blvd .: Monday April 5 from 1.30 pm to 7.30 pm Friday, April 9 from 1.30 pm to 7.30 pm Saturday April 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

