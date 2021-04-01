Details emerge about Jarran Reed and his strange departure from the Seattle Seahawks





Details emerge Jarran Reed and his strange exit from the Seahawks originally appeared NBC Sports Northwest The Seattle Seahawks have lost some key defenders this off-season. Shaquill Griffin signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Still a free agent, KJ Wright has said he will not take a discount to return to Seattle. But of all their departures, Jarran Reed’s was certainly the strangest. Reed was released by the Seahawks last week after the two sides could not agree on a contract. The Seahawks wanted him to restructure his deal, while Reed wanted an extension. They reached an impasse and that was the end of Already Time in Seattle. Reed would continue sign a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s where things get interesting. As Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported, Reed would actually have made more money in 2021 if he had stayed with the Seahawks rather than demanding his release. [Reed] could have just cashed all the checks this year and gone elsewhere next year. He said, “No, if I don’t feel the love, I’ll go elsewhere.” Mike Garafolo, NFL Network That’s certainly a strange decision from Reed, considering he’s signed a one-year contract anyway. But apparently playing for a team that might want to renew him in the future was what he wanted. The Seahawks had no interest in giving him a long-term deal, so he went somewhere he could at least consider it. It’s fair to ask, of course, if Reed knew he was going to give up money in the free-agents market, but Garafolo explained that he was aware of the possibility. His agent explained it fully to him, saying, ‘You’re going to lose millions of dollars here,’ Garafolo communicated.[Reed] said, “I don’t care because I want to go to a place where I feel love back for me instead of some other people.” So he willingly gave up millions of dollars to go to the Chiefs to play there and reset his value. “ Story continues That’s right, especially since Reed was released more than a week after the NFL’s free-agent period. A lot of money had already been spent in a market that was already broken, so there wasn’t that much for Reed in potential deals. Sadly, Reed was willing to bet he would go elsewhere and thrive to earn an extension. So he turned down more money for a chance to prove himself in Kansas City. Without him, the Seahawks defense line will have to use different role players on the tackle points. That could work out, but having Reed’s pass-rush ability would have gone a long way for the Seahawks’ revamped line of defense in 2021.







