A few years ago, Marcus Williamson worked on his resume for life after football.

Williamson’s collegiate career was off target and his quality snaps on the field were rare. Despite the lack of payout and glory, Williamson kept going, as the fight in him wouldn’t stop him.

Now, in 2021, the graduate defender comes off his most impactful season with eyes on one last chance to make a name for himself in the fall, made possible by the free year of eligibility awarded by the NCAA. With his ambitions alive on the football field, Williamson said it’s the mindset he forged on the mat that has led him to this moment.

I’ve never been a quitter, and with that mindset that whatever it is, I’ll just fight through it, Williamson said. Just keep going, just keep fighting. You never know what will end on the other side and I think God just had a plan for me. If he didn’t, I still wouldn’t be here.

Williamson said he grew up in a household straight out of a sports movie. With his father, Marlon Williamson driving him into sports and training, Marcus Williamson has always known the life of an athlete.

Although he developed into a four-star defensive recruit, Williamson said his first sport was wrestling.

Williamson thrived in his high school career, saying that wrestling did not carry the glory that other sports, such as basketball, did. Instead, Williamson said the non-glamorous sport developed its struggle and persistence.

There isn’t much glory in wrestling, Williamson said. I remember growing up and all my friends grew up playing basketball, I went to school with Kaleb Wesson, you know, big whore and me in the back, in the gym just wrestling, just getting better, just having that fight in me .

On his move to Ohio State, Williamson faced injuries and competitive secondary chambers that made Saturday play difficult.

During his early years in the state of Ohio, Williamson said he was afraid of getting hurt. But as his Buckeye career draws to a close, the defensive back said his drive stems from a desire to improve.

I’ve really seen myself take off from the end of the seasons over the past few months, just with that mindset and approach this year, and it’s been great and I can’t wait to see the results of doing that, Williamson said.

Linking a new individual mindset and with the teachings of recently elevated secondary coach Matt Barnes, Williamson said there is a great emphasis on improving and developing the culture of the unity coming out of a season that didn’t meet group standards .

Despite Williamson’s experience, Barnes said the spring ball lost after just three workouts in 2020 will benefit both young and experienced high school members.

There’s a handful of guys out there who are really, really veterans who might not need that much development, Barnes said. It’s really the whole squad that really missed a lot of that development, so were really focused, focused on developing all of these guys.

Seeking more development, Williamson said the gaming experience he gained in 2020 was invaluable as it gave him the opportunity to see where he needed to improve as a footballer.

The Ohio native played occasionally to safety for the past season, but Williamson said he was focused on working in the corner of the slot position ahead of his fifth season with the team.

I’ve definitely worked more in the slot machine this year and I’ve been trying to really hone my reporting skills and the physical aspect of football, Williamson said. Just trying to get that physicality back to the position and covering skills and using my skills to the best of my ability.

While his fight remains dedicated to football as his final season kicks off in September, Williamson said the mindset he developed while playing sports will serve him in every aspect of his life going forward.

Even if it doesn’t go as planned, just having this chance to keep doing the sport I love and having that wrestling and fighting has gotten me this far and I hope it takes me further, Williamson said. . .