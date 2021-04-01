Sports
The struggling mentality makes Williamson fight through adversity
A few years ago, Marcus Williamson worked on his resume for life after football.
Williamson’s collegiate career was off target and his quality snaps on the field were rare. Despite the lack of payout and glory, Williamson kept going, as the fight in him wouldn’t stop him.
Now, in 2021, the graduate defender comes off his most impactful season with eyes on one last chance to make a name for himself in the fall, made possible by the free year of eligibility awarded by the NCAA. With his ambitions alive on the football field, Williamson said it’s the mindset he forged on the mat that has led him to this moment.
I’ve never been a quitter, and with that mindset that whatever it is, I’ll just fight through it, Williamson said. Just keep going, just keep fighting. You never know what will end on the other side and I think God just had a plan for me. If he didn’t, I still wouldn’t be here.
Williamson said he grew up in a household straight out of a sports movie. With his father, Marlon Williamson driving him into sports and training, Marcus Williamson has always known the life of an athlete.
Although he developed into a four-star defensive recruit, Williamson said his first sport was wrestling.
Williamson thrived in his high school career, saying that wrestling did not carry the glory that other sports, such as basketball, did. Instead, Williamson said the non-glamorous sport developed its struggle and persistence.
There isn’t much glory in wrestling, Williamson said. I remember growing up and all my friends grew up playing basketball, I went to school with Kaleb Wesson, you know, big whore and me in the back, in the gym just wrestling, just getting better, just having that fight in me .
On his move to Ohio State, Williamson faced injuries and competitive secondary chambers that made Saturday play difficult.
During his early years in the state of Ohio, Williamson said he was afraid of getting hurt. But as his Buckeye career draws to a close, the defensive back said his drive stems from a desire to improve.
I’ve really seen myself take off from the end of the seasons over the past few months, just with that mindset and approach this year, and it’s been great and I can’t wait to see the results of doing that, Williamson said.
Linking a new individual mindset and with the teachings of recently elevated secondary coach Matt Barnes, Williamson said there is a great emphasis on improving and developing the culture of the unity coming out of a season that didn’t meet group standards .
Despite Williamson’s experience, Barnes said the spring ball lost after just three workouts in 2020 will benefit both young and experienced high school members.
There’s a handful of guys out there who are really, really veterans who might not need that much development, Barnes said. It’s really the whole squad that really missed a lot of that development, so were really focused, focused on developing all of these guys.
Seeking more development, Williamson said the gaming experience he gained in 2020 was invaluable as it gave him the opportunity to see where he needed to improve as a footballer.
The Ohio native played occasionally to safety for the past season, but Williamson said he was focused on working in the corner of the slot position ahead of his fifth season with the team.
I’ve definitely worked more in the slot machine this year and I’ve been trying to really hone my reporting skills and the physical aspect of football, Williamson said. Just trying to get that physicality back to the position and covering skills and using my skills to the best of my ability.
While his fight remains dedicated to football as his final season kicks off in September, Williamson said the mindset he developed while playing sports will serve him in every aspect of his life going forward.
Even if it doesn’t go as planned, just having this chance to keep doing the sport I love and having that wrestling and fighting has gotten me this far and I hope it takes me further, Williamson said. . .
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]