Lacoste reveals return to performance tennis sneakers through Daniil Medvedev





Daniil Medvedev shows off the new Lacoste AG-LT21 Ultra tennis sneaker. Lacoste

Lacoste on-court apparel suits the two best ATP players in the world and now the brand has added performance tennis sneakers to its lineup, debuted by ATP # 2 Daniil Medvedev in Miami. The AG-LT21 Ultra brings Lacoste back into the world of performance tennis and joins the fashion-first tennis-inspired shoe designs and performance apparel already seen on Medvedev and Novak Djokovic (Djokovic has a signature sneaker deal on the court with the Japanese shoe maker Asics). The France-based heritage brand calls the AG-LT21 a futuristic and powerful combination at the crossroads of tennis and gaming, designed to promote speed, stability and agility. Lacoste returns to the world of performance tennis shoes with the AG-LT21 Ultra. Lacoste

Even before trying the pair, I really enjoyed the design and varied color palette, says Medvedev, which allows me to change my style all season long. The look is new, different from what we are used to on the runways. MORE: Daniil Medvedev has proven his talent. Now he wants to build his brand. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The woven mesh upper serves multiple purposes for Lacoste, creating both a breathable upper and enhancing the lightweight construction, but it also offers an aesthetic difference that Medvedev refers to by glimpsing the shoes’ inner cage while allowing designers to play with color. Expect to find in-house technologies such as a Pebax frame designed for lightweight energy return, a Dow EVA foam and a Goodyear outsole

GT

rubber for multi-surface grip, emphasizing the new design. The upper’s abrasion resistance includes a Kurim molded rubber shield on the front of the foot. A dual lacing system, adjustable internal cage and padded cuff focus on support and comfort. Lacoste now had a head-to-toe design for Daniil Medvedev. Lacoste

Like any tennis player, I expect both comfort and performance from my shoes, says Medvedev, and was seduced by the ease with which I could change direction while remaining very stable on the court. The debut of the $ 175 performance shoe is available in four initial colorways for both men and women. Three of the designs have a base of white, one with red and blue, another green and yellow, and the third an all-white option. The fourth color scheme of the launch is black and yellow. Lacoste expands its partnership with Daniil Medvedev. Lacoste

Known for creating the polo shirt in 1933 under the direction of founder and professional French tennis player Rene Lacoste, Lacoste has been a staple of the tennis lifestyle ever since. Known for its crocodile logo, the brand now includes apparel, fragrances, home wear, watches and eyewear, while keeping the focus on tennis. Medvedev, who moved to France from Russia at the age of 18, says he has grown his interest in fashion since signing at Lacoste, especially as the brand is more than just athletic apparel. I felt I just needed to learn something new for myself and now I’m really interested in it, he says, giving credit to his wife, Daria, for helping him. She knows a lot more about looking good than I do. She and Lacoste help me look better. Now that look is from head to toe.

