Proctor / Hermantown 3, Warroad 1 – Twin Cities

In 2019, Proctor / Hermantown lost to Warroad in the semifinals of the girls’ Class A hockey state tournament. It was a loss that Mirage senior forward Alyssa Watkins still hadn’t forgotten two years later when her team took to the ice against the Warriors on Thursday in another semi-final.

They hit us two years ago and we were not at all satisfied with that, Watkins said. Of course we don’t want to pay too much attention to the media, but someone has chosen Luverne to convince us. I think that definitely fueled us and then we just went from there.

Watkins scored five goals in the Mirages quarter-final win over Luverne last week, then added her sixth goal of the tournament in Tuesday’s 3-1 semi-final at Xcel Energy Center. Proctor / Hermantown (20-0), number 3 in the eight-team tournament, hit his ticket to the Class A championship game for the first time in program history.

It feels so good (getting to the championship), said Mirage freshman Hannah Graves. Going 20-0 feels even better.

Graves scored twice for Proctor / Hermantown (20-0-0) on Thursday. The first came with 0.6 seconds remaining in the first period when she hit an equalizer in a scrum off the Warroad net. With the game even at 1-1, Graves added her second goal about four minutes into the second period following a breakaway from a long cross-ice pass from senior Michaela Phinney.

These are the games that make the difference. Players like (Graves) can make a difference, and she did today, said Proctor / Hermantown coach Emma Stauber. Such players have been the difference in our team and our depth. That’s what we’ve been doing all year, believing in every player on this team.

The second attacker Nya Sieger also got an assist on goal, which ended with a few assists. Her second came on a power play goal from Watkins, who was able to skate defenders to the left of the boards before slipping a shot past Warroad goalkeeper Kendra Nordick.

She’s been dominant, Stauber said of Watkins. She found that spot high on the goalkeeper, and that’s a game changer there, and that’s what Alyssas has been with her leadership all year round.

The Warriors responded with a push in the third period and outshot the Mirage 10-5 in the period for an advantage of 32-23 shots in play. But they couldn’t get another puck past Mirage goalkeeper Abby Pajari, who stopped 31 of the 32 shots she came across and earned a .969 serve.

We knew they would still get chances, and that’s what makes Abby special is that she’s so athletic and she can hit those rebounds, Stauber said. She was super solid today so they were extremely proud of her.

Now, for the first time in program history, Proctor / Hermantown will conquer the ice in the state championship game on Saturday. The Mirage will take on the winner of Thursday’s other semi-final between Chisago Lakes and Gentry Academy.

This is the game we wanted to play, so no matter what, we were extremely proud of our girls here, Stauber said. The highest we’ve finished in our schedule is third place, so we know we got that beat, and that was a feat we wanted to do. But we wouldn’t settle for second place.