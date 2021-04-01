Sports
Linn Sandstrom brutal win over Tim Tszyu undercard
It was not just like that Tim Tszyu who panicked the boxing world during the Steel City Showdown in Newcastle on Wednesday evening.
Linn Sandstrom also left fans in awe after taking her first professional win with a unanimous points decision win over Felicity Loiterton.
PROUD FATHER: Kostya’s moving message after Tim Tszyu’s masterclass
‘HEART OF A CAMP’: German boxer overcomes grotesque head injury
The former table tennis pro started the undercard for Tszyu’s fight with Dennis Hogan and dominated Loiterton for four rounds to win the judges for a 40-36, 39-37, 39-37 win.
Sandstrom hit Loiterton with a brutal uppercut that Australian boxing legend Jeff Fenech described as beautiful.
After the loss (to Jessica Cashman last year), people said, why is she getting another chance, why is she getting another card like this? Sandstrom said after the fight.
They cannot understand. I was here to prove a point of why I’m here, and this is just the beginning.
I am very happy with that result, I have been struggling lately, especially after the loss.
So to get this win, not many people can imagine how hard I worked for this.
I’ve had people who really wanted to see me fail. I’m a woman who, I’m not just there to say I’m going to do things, I’m here to do the job and that seems to annoy a lot of people.
I do me, this is my journey. I’m here to stay now, I’m here to prove a point.
Sandstrom’s step from table tennis to boxing
Born in Brazil and raised in Sweden, Sandstrom represented her adopted country in table tennis.
Everyone in Sweden knew me as the girl who played table tennis, she said The back page in March.
It’s (quite a jump to go from table tennis to boxing), but I’ve been an athlete all my life, so that lifestyle is what I love.
The 29-year-old moved to Australia five years ago and turned her attention to boxing.
Many things are similar, except you don’t get punched in the face when you play table tennis, she said.
Sandstrom was over the moon after her win and took to social media to celebrate.
My team and I did it! I told you everyone loves a good comeback story and this was mine! she wrote.
Words cannot describe the feeling I have now !!
Taking home a UD WIN at one of the biggest shows in Australia last night was just (fire emoji).
I’m buzzing to get back in there ASAP, so stay tuned for what’s coming next.
