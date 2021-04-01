FM Announcement Statement, April 1, 2021 | Cricket Wales





Cricket Wales, along with colleagues in the Welsh sports sector – and undoubtedly the majority of the Cricket family in Wales – have been left disappointed by today’s announcement and the further delay in opening organized adult activities in Wales. As a naturally socially detached outdoor summer sport, and as there are no recorded Coronavirus outbreaks traceable back to an organized cricket match in Wales, we feel we have clearly demonstrated that cricket is an extremely low risk activity. is. While respectfully recognizing the difficulties and complexities of health versus wealth to find a path that will emerge from the blockade for all industries and populations, we must express our deep concern that organized, controlled, socially distributed – and down to earth – adult cricket fixtures, played under detailed and medically guided NGB guidance, were not prioritized in the most recent review. We have no doubt that adult cricket activity, with the mitigations and Covid modifications we successfully applied last summer, would represent a relatively low risk relaxation of restrictions, in line with the stated cautious approach of warning level 3, and would also be consistent. with the exceptionally encouragingly low number of cases reported in Wales, and the clear success of the vaccination program in Wales. In response to today’s announcement, Cricket Wales would like to provisionally notify our clubs and participants of the following, including the next medium-term steps and key dates: The organized outdoor activities for children and exercise rules for 2 households / maximum 6 people remain unaffected – Cricket’s guidelines for these activities in Wales can be found here. Undertaking organized outdoor activities for children has been updated this week as a ‘reasonable excuse‘to travel to England. * Adult cricketers must be legally allowed to cross the border when it reopens (scheduled for April 12) to participate cautiously in Covid-safe cricket activities in England. * Outdoor hospitality is permitted in cricket clubs with such facilities from Monday, April 26 – follow further guidelines. * Organized outdoor activities for adults, in groups of up to 30, scheduled to restart on Monday, May 3 – any necessary updates to the permanent allowable activity guide will be implemented as soon as the Welsh government publishes changes or additions to their guidelines / FAQs. * Subject to public health conditions that remain favorable and confirmed by the Welsh Government Further notices will be sent in due course regarding changes to the Welsh Cup round dates. Leshia Hawkins, Cricket Wales CEO said: “While we’ve been extremely frustrated and deflated by today’s news, Cricket in Wales has shown time and again over the past year its resilience, agility and dedication to playing the game safely – and the weeks ahead won’t be any different, I’ll know it sure. “We have already begun to proactively consult with league directors in both Wales and England, and our clubs, to review the implications of today’s news and ensure adults lose minimal or no competitive cricket in the short term. I want to assure the Welsh Cricket Family that together we will get through this last bump in the road and come back stronger. “In the meantime, I respectfully urge colleagues from the Welsh Government to consider reintroducing equitable participation opportunities for recreational athletes on both sides of the England / Wales border, as the clients of many other industries through the most recent rating are provided.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos