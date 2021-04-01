Penn State football plans future non-conference games





STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (ADHESIVE TAPE– Penn State Football has announced three future non-conference games starting in 2024. Penn State will host Kent State, Marshall and San Jose State along the line. The games against Kent State and San Jose State are make-up dates for games canceled during the 2020 season when the Big Ten chose to play only conference games. 8 Penn State Football players participate in Pro Day for 31 NFL teams

Penn State will host those opponents on the following dates: Penn State vs. Kent State September 21, 2024 Penn State v Marshall September 5, 2026, 2026 Penn State vs. San Jose State September 19, 2026 The Penn State football schedule is now final through the 2024 season. The schedules below are courtesy of Penn State Athletics: Tariq Castro-Fields has one more chance to make his mark

Penn State 2021 football schedule September 4 in Wisconsin * Sept 11th Ball State Sept 18 Auburn September 25 Villanova October 2 Indiana * October 9 in Iowa * October 23 Illinois * October 30 in the state of Ohio * November 6 in Maryland * November 13 Michigan * November 20 Rutgers * November 27 in the state of Michigan * Penn State 2022 football schedule September 3 in Purdue * September 10, Ohio September 17 in Auburn Sept. 24 Central Michigan October 1, Ohio State * October 8 in Michigan * October 15, Illinois * October 29 Michigan State * November 5 in Indiana * November 12 Maryland * November 19 Minnesota * November 26 at Rutgers * Penn State 2023 football schedule September 2, West Virginia September 9, Delaware September 16 in Illinois * Sept 23 At Northwestern * October 7 Indiana * October 14, Michigan * October 21 in the state of Ohio * October 28 Iowa * November 4 Michigan * November 11 UMass November 18 Rutgers * November 25 in Maryland * Penn State 2024 football schedule August 31 in West Virginia September 7 Bowling Green Sept 14th At Rutgers * Sept 21st Kent State October 5 Maryland * October 12 Illinois * October 19 in Wisconsin * October 26 Nebraska * November 9, Ohio State * November 16 in Michigan * November 23 in Indiana * November 30 Michigan State * Penn State 2025 football schedule September 6 Virginia Tech September 13 Villanova Sept 20 Rutgers * September 27 in Illinois * October 4 Purdue * October 18 in Maryland * October 25 in Minnesota * November 1 Indiana * November 15 in the state of Ohio * November 22 Michigan * November 29 in the state of Michigan * Note: One non-conference game must be scheduled Penn State 2026 football schedule September 5, Marshall Sept 12th In Temple Sept 19 San Jose State

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos