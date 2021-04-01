No. 14 Women’s Tennis Sweeps Alabama





Tuscaloosa, Ala. Senior Eden Richardson The No. 12 LSU Women’s Tennis team took its fifth sweep of the season when the Tigers took a 4-0 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the University of Alabama Tennis Stadium on Thursday afternoon. With the win, LSU improves to 11-4 overall and 6-4 in SEC play, while Alabama drops to 11-9 overall and 2-8 in conference play. Selling points “The Tigers’ dominant and brave performance on the road today,” co-head coach Michael Sell said. “We changed our rotation to doubles with not much practice, so we are very happy that we made it to doubles. We put a lot of pressure on them on the scoreboard early in the singles and then we kept going.” “We are very happy that Eden has earned the clinch and also very happy with the singles appearances of Safiya (Carrington) and Samantha (Buyckx). It is never easy to win 4-0 in the SEC, so we will be happy with this. enjoy, but then turn our focus to another Top 25 opponent in Auburn on Saturday. ” Doubles results The Crimson Tide grabbed the first doubles track of the afternoon at No. 2 when Anne Marie Hiser and Sydney Riley defeated sophomores Safiya Carrington and Nina Geissler with a score of 6-3. LSU tied the score by claiming number 3, where the English duo Richardson and junior Anna Loughlan held back a late bout by Anna Parkhomenko and Alba Cortina Pou to win 6-4 and claim their third duo win in the year. The Tigers clinched the doubles at No. 1, where the No. 73-ranked duo of seniors Taylor Bridges and Paris Corley won a thrilling match against the No. 49 duo of Moka Ito and Loudmilla Bencheikh. The two teams went back and forth, but neither was able to get ahead of their opponent. Bridges and Corley were able to tie the score at 5-5, then went on to win the next two games to win 7-5 and secure their tenth win as a doubles duo in the double season. Singles results No. 84 Carrington delivered the first blow in singles with a straight set win at No. 2 over Ito. Carrington made quick work of Ito in the first set, winning 6-2 and repeating the feat in the second set to take her ninth singles victory of the season. Freshmen Samantha Buyckx made it 3-0 for the Tigers at No. 6 this afternoon with her fifth straight set win of the season over Sasha Gorchanyuk. Buyckx started the game strongly and won the first set 6-2. In the second set, Buyckx dropped just one game en route to a 6-1 win to take her seventh singles victory of the year. At number 5, Richardson picked up 11 LSUsth win of the season with a direct win over Hiser. The first set was closely contested, with Richardson able to squeeze out a narrow 6-4 win. In the second set, the two games alternated until Hiser took a 5-4 lead late in the game. Richardson responded by winning the next three games to take a 7-5 victory and give Purple & Gold the game victory. Next one No. 14 LSU will complete the road section when they take CT at No. 20 Auburn on Saturday, April 3 at noon. Social center For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten, on Instagram @LSUWTen and onwww.Facebook.com/lsuwten # 14 LSU 4, Alabama 0 Singles competition 1. # 94 Loudmilla Bencheikh (UA) vs. # 50 Taylor Bridges (LSU) 7-6 (7-2), 2-5, unfinished 2. # 84 Safiya Carrington (LSU) def. Moka Ito (UA) 6-2, 6-2 3. Alba Cortina Pou (UA) vs. # 40 Paris Corley (LSU) 6-3, 2-6, 3-2, unfinished 4. Anna Parkhomenko (UA) vs. Nina Geissler (LSU) 1-6, 6-3, 0-3, unfinished 5. Eden Richardson (LSU) def. Anne Marie Hiser (UA) 6-4, 7-5 6. Samantha Buyckx (LSU) def. Sasha Gorchanyuk (UA) 6-2, 6-1 Doubles competition 1. # 73 Paris Corley Taylor Bridges (LSU) def. # 49 Moka Ito / Loudmilla Bencheikh (UA) 7-5 2. Anne Marie Hiser / Sydney Riley (UA) def. Nina Geissler Safiya Carrington (LSU) 6-3 3. Eden Richardson Anna Loughlan (LSU) def. Anna Parkhomenko / Alba Cortina Pou (UA) 6-4 Match Notes: LSU 11-4, 6-4; National ranking # 14 Alabama 11-9, 2-8 Order of Arrival: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (2,6,5)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos