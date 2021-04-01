Gentry Academy 6, Chisago Lakes 0 – Twin Cities

After an impressive performance in last week’s Class A quarter-final against River Lakes, Cara Sajevic once again competed for the Gentry Academy girls hockey team in Thursday’s semi-finals.

The second forward scored unassisted on the first shot of the Stars game and matched her quarterfinals performance with two goals and an assist as Gentry Academy drove to a 6-0 win over Chisago Lakes at Xcel Energy Center. Since the season turned sudden death, Sajevic has produced 10 goals and four assists.

I feel pretty confident. It definitely helps to have teammates who help me feel confident, Sajevic said. When I’m not feeling confident, they always pick me up and we pick up each other. Always.

Sajevic was one of four different goalscorers for Gentry Academy (19-2), and her opening goal was just the start of a dominant first period. Sophomore Riley Reeves stacked up for the Wildcats net, registering a shot in the net and fellow sophomore Jenessa Gazdik was there for the rebound when the Stars opened a two-goal lead.

With less than a minute to go into the period, junior defender Maddie Geer added another goal with the assist of Sajevic.

I think (our depth) is super important, and it’s a reflection of our team as a whole, said Paige Jahnke, Gentry Academy’s co-head coach along with Emily Erickson. The kids did a great job all season playing as a whole team. And so I think the score sheet was a huge representation of that today.

Trailing 3-0, Chisago Lakes (19-3) appeared to benefit from three penalties from the Gentry Academy in the second period, and for a moment they thought so. But a goal at the beginning of the period was dismissed due to interference from the goalkeeper. The Wildcats outperformed the Stars 15-13 in the second, but couldn’t put the puck in the net.

Chisago Lakes drew goalkeeper Anna Hansen with just under four minutes to go, hoping to score with a 6-on-4 advantage on the power play. Instead, Stars senior forward Angelina Ruiz found the open net from the left circle.

Were super proud of (the team) as a coaching staff that they came out in the second period and they fought and competed, and also fought in the third period, said Chisago Lakes coach Dave Burgen. We tried to get the goalkeeper out after a time-out in the third period. They have an empty net, so it is what it is I guess.

A minute after Ruizs was ’empty net’, Gentry Academy’s sophomore striker Rachel Agerter went from right to left in front of the net on a breakaway, scoring her eighth goal of the season. And to end the run of the third period, Sajevic scored her second of the evening and her teams third of the period with less than a minute to go.

Second goalkeeper Rylee Bartizal achieved her third shutout of the season for the Stars, absorbing a flurry of shots in the second and third periods and stopping all 26 she faced.

In the Gentry Academys’ first year as a program, the Stars compete for the Class A state title, taking on Proctor / Hermantown on Saturday. Jahnke said the key to moving forward is to just keep playing the kind of hockey that has taken the team to the state championship.

We would keep playing our game and be proud of the little things, she said. Quit pucks, win fights, get pucks to the net, crash hard, use all five kids on the ice. It will be very important for Saturday.