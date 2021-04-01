Sherdon Pierre of Trinidad and Tobago wins table tennis title in New York





Sport Jelani Beckles

Sherdon Pierre of Trinidad and Tobago, second from left, after winning the third division title at the Westchester Little Open tournament in March 2021 in New York, recently. Also pictured are tournament organizer Robert Roberts, left, second Danny Wan and club owner Will Shortz. SHERDON Pierre, who won a singles title at the Little Open tournament in Westchester in March 2021, dedicated the victory to his recently deceased aunt. The tournament was played at the Westchester Table Tennis Center in Pleasantville, New York. Pierre, who was in fourth place, won the Under-2000 category on Saturday, the third division of the tournament. In the round of 16, Pierre Rosine defeated Dongo 11-8, 14-12, 12-14 and 11-4 to advance to the quarter-finals. Pierre was relentless in the quarterfinals with an 11-7, 11-9, 11-6 win over Adeel Rajput to secure a spot in the last four. Pierre faced elimination in the semi-final after losing the first two games 11-9 and 12-10 to Amir Khan. Pierres’s play improved as the game went on, however, as he won the next three games 11-7, 11-5 and 11-9 to advance to the final. Danny Wan now stood in the way of Pierre in capturing the title. Wan played convincingly through the previous rounds, losing only two games on his way to the final. Pierre jumped out to a two-game lead, winning the first game 11-8 and the second 12-10. Wan cut Pierres’s lead in half with an 11-9 victory in the third game. It wasn’t supposed to be Wan, as Pierre sealed the game and the title with an 11-7 victory in the fourth game. Pierre is in New York serving as Tyrese Knights coach and manager, but had some time to play in the tournament. Knight, a Barbados table tennis player, competes in tournaments in the US to qualify for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Pierre said: The players were quite difficult, but in the end I persisted. On the day of the tournament, my sister gave me some motivation. She said I had to win the tournament because my mom needs a new phone for Mother’s Day. She gets a phone on Mother’s Day as soon as I get an exemption to return home. I would like to dedicate this title to my aunt Gertrude who passed away while I was abroad. It was a difficult time. Pierre also thanked his family in New York for their support, along with the organizers of the Westchester tournament and former Barbados top player Robert Roberts. Roberts lives in New York and encourages Caribbean players to participate. Roberts is a two-time Caribbean champion. Pierre said a grading system was used during the tournament. It is a system that Pierre has tried to implement in Trinidad and Tobago, but has not received support from local table tennis officials.







