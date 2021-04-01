White Sox Lineup: Tony La Russa sets the batting order for the opening day





Tony La Russa's first regular season lineup as White Sox manager since 1986 is here. The White Sox were lined up like this for their opening day game with the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim: 1. Tim Anderson, SS 2. Adam Eaton, RF 3. Jos Abreu, 1B 4. A Moncada, 3B 5. Yasmani Grandal, C 6. Leury Garca, LF Luis Robert, CF. 8. Zack Collins, DH 9. Nick Madrigal, 2B Lucas Giolito, P. RELATED: Life Without Eloy: Reality Hits for Sox at the Start of the Season La Russa revealed on Wednesday-evening that Andrew Vaughn would not make his Major League-debut as a starter in the opener, which was scheduled to start in Friday's game. Collins, who had a hot spring and hadn't played since Sunday's Cactus League game, opened the season on DH. Garca was the first man from the parachute to fill in for the injured Eloy Jimnez in left field. La Russa predicted the planned positions for certain players during the spring. Anderson appears trapped as the team's first man, with Abreu similarly in third place. Moncada was used an awful lot as the cleanup, and it would come as no surprise, especially now with Jimnez on the shelf, to see him hit there often. Madrigal also seemed destined for ninth place in the order. But the manager announced that most other spots can be shuffled, especially the number 2 spot behind Anderson, and it's possible we will see a large number of different hitters there early in the season and even during the campaign.













