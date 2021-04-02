Alabama Footballs Rare Heartbreaking Losses: Which One Hurts the Most?





Alabama sometimes loses football games. Really, it is true. It happens. We saw it with our own eyes. These days it doesn’t happen often. But when it does, the stakes cannot be higher and the losses are no longer devastating. On AL.coms Facebook Live show Bammers, Ben Flanagan and Matt Scalici shared their picks for the top (or bottom) five worst losses of the Nick Saban era in Tuscaloosa. The Bammers show can be seen every Thursday at 10 a.m. Alabama Crimson Tide on AL.com Facebook page. RELATED: How would you rank Alabama’s national championships under Nick Saban? Here’s how Matt and Ben rank them (from worst to slightly worse): Ben: Clemson 2018, Ohio State 2014, Auburn 2010, Auburn 2013, LSU 2007 Mat: Auburn 2013, Clemson 2018, Auburn 2010, Clemson 2016, Ohio State 2014 Check out our Bammers discussion above. Read all comments from Facebook viewers. Check out some of the highlights below: Pat Skeen: Kick Six !! Felt punched in the gut !! Jason M. Moore: 2010 against Auburn without a doubt. Cortney Tyson: The 2007 loss to Miss St Cody Oates: Saban’s first bad is 07 lost to UL-Monroe Arnold Davis: The Utah Loss Stephen E Mann: Kick Six, sugar bowl – Oklahoma, Clemson loss to pick play, Preston Calvert: The 44-16 loss in the Natty hurt

