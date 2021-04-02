La Jolla Tennis Club manager leaves post after falling pay cut

When Scott Farr signed on as the manager of La Jolla Tennis Club, he agreed to do so temporarily. But after managing the summer tournament and finding backers and a way to keep dues low, he decided to stick with it. Now, after 15 years, Farr will leave the club after declining a pay cut. His last day is April 30.

Farr said he started playing tennis more than twenty years ago just for fun as a recreational player. But as time went on, he became more involved with the inner workings of the La Jolla club. He joined the board in 1995 and later became a manager.

In this year, however, a new board was sworn in and Farr decided to offer a renewed contract at a hefty discount, which he declined.

It wasn’t my decision, but it’s set in stone, Farr said. It’s a new board and they can do whatever they want.

Board Chairman Ralph Temple said Farr was running the club well and overseeing some of our bigger tennis tournaments. LJTC hosts the annual La Jolla Tennis Championships and a two-week summer clinic that is free for children ages 6-12.

Temple did not comment on Farrs’ contract. He said a vacancy for manager will be posted and made available to the public.

Newsletter Receive the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox News, news and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free Enter email address

Sign me up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.

Farr said tennis is a great sport and I love to support public tennis facilities. My focus as a manager was to keep the contribution low. And now we have some of the lowest rates in San Diego. I’m proud … that we were able to keep good facilities, but the costs are low. Keeping the club looking good is important as it is an old facility so I am glad we were able to do that.

Farr teaches online and offers private lessons for another game he loves bridge. It’s great to have that calling too, he said.

Hopefully the board will bring in someone to fill my shoes and continue the traditions. We have quite a bit of history, and I’m honored to be a part of it.

The club has its origins in 1915 with a three-job donation by Ellen Browning Scripps, with lights on wooden posts. The club was officially founded in 1917. Six more courses were added between the 1920s and 1960s. The club bought the land on which it stands from the adjacent school of bishops and donated it to the city in 1938.

LJTC maintains the nine city-owned courts as a public facility. The club provides the nets, lighting, windshields, surfacing, maintenance, cleaning and landscaping.

Farrs’ departure is one of the few changes the club is going through.

The sign is in the process of replacing the lights that illuminate the runways following complaints from neighbors that the lights were too bright and interfered with their view of the night sky.

The board has approved replacing the lights with the correct tennis lights that are certified for the dark sky and will eliminate the problems, Temple said. The lights out there weren’t good. The light is not on the track; it runs out everywhere. Light entering their homes does no one any good. It will be expensive, but we are going to use the same types of lights that many other clubs use.

The club has allocated $ 30,000 of its funds to purchase the lights and will launch a public campaign to raise the rest.

We want to solve the problem; it’s in everyone’s interest, Temple said. If we can’t get the new lights, we’ll turn off the lights we have.

In addition, the club no longer accepts new members.

We have 500 members for nine courts, the use of the court has increased quite a bit due to the pandemic, [with] outdoor tennis and a socially distant sport. It’s going to be difficult to get time in court, Temple said.

However, membership is not required to play; Guests can get day passes for a fee. Due to the nature of our club, it’s city-owned, so it’s open to play to everyone in the audience, Temple said.

Board meetings are held online, usually the second Tuesday of every other month. For more information about meetings, visit ljtc.org/about-us

Call (858) 454-4434 to reserve a dish time.