Duke’s DJ Steward, the Blue Devils’ # 2 Scorer, Declares For 2021 NBA Draft With Intent To Sign With Agent

Duke is losing another significant chunk of his roster from last season as starting guard DJ Steward, the team’s second top scorer, announced on Thursday that he has signed up for the 2021 NBA Draft. Steward says he plans to sign with an agent and will lose his remaining tuition fees in doing so.
“DJ had an incredible freshman season and he has so much more potential,” said Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. “He will keep getting better and better and I can’t wait to see how his professional career develops. DJ will be an asset to any NBA team with an attitude and energy that makes him very easy and enjoyable to coach.”
It wasn’t immediately clear after the season whether Steward, No. 41 on the CBS Sports Big Board, would return next season or go to the NBA. But because of Duke’s fraught incoming recruiting course made up of two top-10 talents, Steward turning his solid freshman season into a pro will help take advantage of his share while it’s still relatively high. Even in a trek full of guards, Steward’s combo guard ability was able to launch him close to the first round radar.
His departure is the third notable one in recent months at Jalen Johnson, a former five-star recruit, who performed mid-season to prepare for the NBA Draft. Former top-50 recruit Jaemyn Brakefield is also leaving as a transfer. It’s likely that Duke will also lose initial forward and top scorer Matthew Hurt to the draft.
Because as bleak as this may sound, Duke is able to withstand the losses and – perhaps – step into next season as a real contender. Krzyzewski and his staff have already made commitments from Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin and are fully on the hunt for the five-star Trevor Keels and Patrick Baldwin Jr.
