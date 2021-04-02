Ex-Guyana Cricket Board exec Sanasie withdraws candidacy for CWI president

Sport

Former Secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board Anand Sanasie –

ANAND Sanasie will no longer run for president of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Sanasie was expected to contest the CWI election against incumbent Ricky Skerritt in the postponed CWI Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 11. The AGM was scheduled to take place on March 28, but was postponed because representatives from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) and the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) did not show up.

On March 29, the GCB held elections.

Sanasie served as secretary to the GCB director who was defeated. After the GCB elections, it was uncertain whether Sanasie would still be eligible to participate in the CWI elections.

He and Anand Kalladeen, who were treasurers at the previous GCB, were the CWI directors representing the GCB under former GCB president Dru Bahadur.

Bahadur was replaced by Bissondyal Singh Snr as GCB president. Under the new executive branch, former West Indian batsman Ramnaresh Sarwan will serve as the chairman of the selectors for the senior Guyana men’s team.

In a statement received by Newsday on Thursday, Sanasie said: “Following a joint statement by myself and Mr. Calvin Hope and due to a barrage of messages and phone calls, I am making the following statement.

“As a result of recent developments, I have reassessed my candidacy for the position of President of CWI. I remain deeply concerned about the way events have played out recently, both at Cricket West Indies level and GCB level. . ” It is uncertain whether Hope will still take on Dr. Kishore Shallow for the position of Vice President of the CWI.

Later in his statement, Sanasie said: “After deep reflection and consultation with my advisers, I have decided to withdraw my candidacy for president of the CWI. I will write to the company secretary shortly to advise her accordingly. Congratulations and best wishes to Mr Ricky Skerritt, as he will be undisputed. I urge more deliberate efforts to strengthen and improve the CWI’s finances in the areas of prudent tax management, accountability and transparency. I also urge that greater respect is accorded to territorial governments and that there is significantly more inclusivity in executive decision-making and corporate governance I would also like to thank Mr. Hope especially for his work and dedication to this campaign and certainly for answering the call to serve. “

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the GCB explained why representatives were not present at the CWI AGM. The press release stated: “The main reason for this decision was that the current leadership of CWI did not meet the legal requirements of CWI’s articles of association and current audited financial statements of CWI. The financial statements must be sent to shareholders 14 days before the AGM. and must be approved by the board of directors. This was not the first time in decades. ”

In the AGM timeline, the CWI said, “Draft CWI financial statements (were) sent to all members, after being approved by audit risk and compliance and finance committees and CWI’s board of directors,” on March 13.

Sanasie believes the BCA and GCB’s decision to boycott the elections saved the CWI from shame. “A major scandal was averted by the judicious and prudent actions of the BCA and the GCB to spare the CWI’s global embarrassment and ridicule. While I was personally aware of the likely consequences on my home base, doing it was right never a question for me. or the GCB. “

Speaking of the GCB elections, Sanasie said: “Injustice, erratic, imprudent and hasty actions by Guyana’s partisan and compromised Sports Minister, Mr. Charles Ramson Jr., have led to dubious GCB elections and a new group claiming the new executive branch has been installed. My legal team has informed me that these elections do not withstand any judicial review that may arise and that have every opportunity to be victorious. It should also be noted that the court-ordered election of the Demerara Cricket Board will most likely take place aside. ”