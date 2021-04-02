No. 17 women’s tennis bags Third consecutive Top-20 win against Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. With an outstanding performance by Tatiana Makarova and another win by Renee McBryde, No. 17 Texas A&M women’s tennis surpassed No. 20 Auburn Tigers in a 4-1 affair Thursday afternoon at the Yarbrough Tennis Center.

With the win in the books, the Maroon & White improve to 13-4 overall with a great 5-2 record against Southeastern Conference foes. The Aggies have had wins in each of their last three double SEC games. In defeat, the Tigers drop to 12-4 with a 7-3 ledger in SEC regular season action.

A & M’s win on Thursday afternoon marked the squad’s third straight win over an opponent from the Oracle ITA Womens Team Rankings, the first time the Aggies have achieved such a feat in Mark Weavers’ tenure as head coach. The teams’ 5-2 record in league games is one win to tie A & M’s best SEC regular season start led by Coach Weavers, a record dating back to the 2015-16 season.

As usual, Thursday’s ranked test began on the doubles courts, with Texas A&M getting away with the doubles for the second time in a row. Auburn started with a win on lane three, as Yu Chen and Anastasia Astakhova beat Aggie duo Katya Townsend and Riley McQuaid 6-3. The Tigers advantage didn’t last, however, as McBryde and Dorthea Faa-Hviding leveled the competition with a 6-3 win over Carolyn Ansari and Selin Ovunc. The Aggies took a 1-0 lead after number 43-ranked couple Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith recorded a 6-4 victory against Georgie Axon and Adeline Flach.

In the singles competition, the Aggies quickly extended their lead to 2-0 after No. 22 Makarova took the first lane against No. 62 Ovunc in a 6-2, 6-2 triumph. Auburn took a bite out of Aggie’s lead on lane three, as Ansari recorded a 6-4, 6-2 victory against Townsend. However, Goldsmith reaffirmed the A&M advantage on lane two with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 come-from-behind win against No. 100 Chen to put the Aggies on the brink of their third SEC win in a row. In search of the clinch, the Aggies once again called on Wollongong, Australian-born McBryde to secure the final point. The junior fought back after a defeat in the first set to beat Flach 5-7, 6-1, 6-2. McQuaid and Faa-Hviding were each in third sets, but their games were unfinished.

Moscow, Russian-born Makarova builds on an already impressive resume for the 2021 season, as the senior has won 10 singles in a row and achieved four individually ranked victories in that period. She is now tied with Faa-Hviding for the teams’ longest active win streak and holds the teams’ record for the teams’ best singles at 20-5. Meanwhile, McBryde is running a six-game streak of her own and has taken clinching victory in all five A & Ms SEC team wins this season. She also remains undefeated on the No. 5 line, improving to 5-0 in that position this year.

NEXT ONE

Texas A&M Women’s Tennis continues its weekend road trip across the state of Alabama as the Aggies travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide, with the first service on Saturday at noon at the University of Alabama Tennis Stadium.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On the mental resilience of the teams

We just did a phenomenal job of recovering between points. Whatever happens, we are always able to mentally reset and get right back to the next one, ready to go. That’s important in any competition, especially in a team sport such as tennis. There is just great energy and great attitude coming from the group, and everyone is really encouraging each other. Each of the girls playing there have so much confidence and trust in each other. We were a very difficult team to beat at this point as we fought for every point and got it in every game.

Senior Renee McBryde

About recording her fifth consecutive win

I can’t really attribute the clinch wins to anything, that’s just a crazy coincidence. It’s happened five times now in SEC game and it feels great. I am just so proud of this team. We’ve all done an exceptional job putting ourselves in this position, and it feels even better to beat another ranked opponent in their home field. It makes the victory even sweeter. Everyone had to fight hard, and I think I was the only one who could close the deal today.

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

No. 17 Texas A&M 4, No. 20 Auburn 1

Yarbrough Tennis Center Auburn, Ala.

Singles Competition

1. # 22 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) beats. # 62 Selin Ovunc (AUB) 6-2, 6-2

2. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) defeats. # 100 Yu Chen (AUB) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

3. Carolyn Ansari (AUB) def. Katya Townsend (TAMU) 6-4, 6-2

4. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) vs. Georgie Axon (AUB) 3-6, 6-4, 1-1 unfinished

5. Renee McBryde (TAMU) defeats. Adeline Flach (AUB) 5-7, 6-1, 6-2

6. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) vs. Anastasia Astakhova (AUB) 6-2, 5-7, 3-4 unfinished

Double competition

1. # 43 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) beats. Georgie Axon / Adeline Flach (AUB) 6-4

2. Renee McBryde / Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) defeats. Carolyn Ansari / Selin Ovunc (AUB) 6-3

3. Yu Chen / Anastasia Astakhova (AUB) defeats. Katya Townsend / Riley McQuaid (TAMU) 6-3

Arrival order: doubles (3,2,1); Singles (1,3,2,5)

POSTMATCH NOTES

Auburn drops to 12-4 overall and 7-3 against SEC rivals, currently number 20 nationally.

In the all-time series between the two programs, the Aggies extend their lead to 9-2.

