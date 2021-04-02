Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens maintains momentum with 4-1 win over Ottawa Senators – Montreal

It’s the quietest week to the end of the season for the Montreal Canadiens.

This is the only week before the rest of the season that Montreal will only play three games. Every other week through the end of the season, if the teams remain healthy, the Canadiens will play four games in a seven-day period. It’s going to be a grind so they should do it right while still fresh.

They had to treat the Ottawa senators with respect for a better chance of a good result, but they had to get the job done. They did it with a complete match effort and a 4-1 win.

Wild horses

What a signature from GM Marc Bergevin to get Corey Perry. Perry essentially makes the league’s minimum to be one of the best scorers on the team. Perry has scored four goals in his last nine games and now has seven goals in the season. Perry also plays on the second power play unit and does a great job for the net to wreak havoc.

Story continues below advertisement

Perry may not really be a skater anymore, but he certainly hasn’t lost his hands. Perry can still dangle. While that may be true, his goals are usually of a simpler kind than a pendant. His goals are usually just standing in front of the net and pushing it home from one foot.

Add to that what Perry brings into the dressing room with all his experience. If you look at the senators, you see a good young core of players. There is quite a bit of talent ready to grow up, but what they don’t have is Perry. They need a player like Perry to stabilize emotions and teach them to grow as NHL players in every way beyond goals, assists and points.

Read more: Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens return to the ice, dominate Edmonton Oilers 4-0

Alexander Burrows has done an excellent job of power play. The percentages are clearly much better under Burrows than Kirk Muller, but otherwise the actual manpower and system gameplay has vastly improved.

Burrows has two different units and has given much more attention to the second unit. Under Muller it seemed as if the second unit was an afterthought. The second unit would only get the last 30 to 40 seconds, and they would never have the same manpower to turn players on and off as if it didn’t really matter.

Story continues below advertisement

But manpower aside, you notice that Burrows’ system is changing. The important thing is how much movement you now see on the Canadiens’ power game. It used to be nothing but static players standing in the same spot, which is so easy to defend. Under Burrows, you can see attackers constantly moving around the perimeter trying to change angles to open up defenders’ positioning to take advantage of a small loss of cover.

You also see that attackers take on defenders with speed towards them. Not necessarily to beat them, but again, to change their positioning to weaken it in general. For example, Tomas Tatar threatened to press against a winger and a defender, but withdrew two quick passes later, and the misplaced winger was in the wrong place, opening up a Canadiens opportunity.

Hockey is chaos. More than any other sport, hockey is a chase game with fewer system moments than other sports with huddles, fields, and knowing you have the ball to start and plan from there. One place where hockey is not chaos, however, is the power game. At some point you know that you can have possession of the ball in the attack zone. You should have designed plays and organized systems to take advantage of them. For about half a decade it never looked like this, but it does now.

Good job, Alex Burrows.











4:56 Call of the Wild!





Last video



Next video





Story continues below advertisement

This was such a complete effort that it almost got boring for Habs fans. Carey Price was shutout 17 save in game one after halftime. Jake Allen allowed only one in 23 shots in game two. Price didn’t have a hard chance of saving in 60 minutes. Allen had an excellent save in the first period and the shutout broke with less than two minutes to go.

Trending stories Popular female motorcyclist exposed as a 50-year-old man in Japan

Ontario government takes measures to activate COVID-19 ’emergency brake’ for the entire province

Other than that, this was so complete, there is not much to say. It was the perfect road game.

Read more: NHL Announces Makeup Dates for Delayed Games for Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens looked like they were set to set the record for shorthanded goals earlier this season when they jumped to a quick seven. However, since February 4, not a single goal in the form of a shorthand. That is until Jake Evans did a fantastic job of taking possession of the puck, taking a quick peak over the ice and then delivering a beautiful cross-body pass to Paul Byron, who tore it up for a 2-0 lead.

Evans has played two games since Eric Staal was taken over, and these are his best two games since the start of the campaign. It doesn’t seem like Evans wants to give up his place in the line-up. He will. As a center, it seems inevitable. However, Evans has awakened enough that he’s the first player to rejoin the lineup, and it’s even possible Evans will be playing the wing here for a while.

Story continues below advertisement

He is a smart player and will be a long-term center on the Canadiens, doing an excellent job as a fourth liner. But for now, it seems like a good reward for two excellent games this week to make sure he still has a spot.

Wild goats

This version of Jonathan Drouin has a strong season. In terms of points, he has no problems at all with 21, making him fifth overall on the club. But isn’t it time for him to score a bit?

Assistants are great. No one is suggesting that assists have no value, but neither should we argue that assists have the same value as goals. Drouin has two goals. All season, poor Philip Danault has been treated like an American hockey champion for not scoring enough. However, Danault now has more goals in the season than Drouin with three.

Drouin has to shoot more. He knows he has a great opportunity, right? One of the reasons Drouin doesn’t have more targets isn’t just that he shoots sparingly. You also have to go into the dirty places to score goals. Drouin has nice moves when he’s one-on-one against a goalkeeper, but you won’t get close to a goalkeeper unless you’re willing to take a small penalty.

There is a reason why Drouin doesn’t score much. It’s not an accident. Shoot more and score more, but also get dirty and score more. Until then, let’s all laugh at all the assists, right?

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: The Montreal Canadiens player tests positive for the COVID-19 variant, GM says

Wild cards

During the season there have been many references in this column to the expected target percentage. It is a statistic that takes pictures and takes pictures that are combined with the location and danger of those pictures. It’s better than Corsi because a shot from the blue line as a dump-in clearly doesn’t have the same value as a shot from the slot.

Percentage of expected goals is a better metric, but for many it’s a new metric and as a result, referring to the percentage hasn’t always gained much traction among the fanbase.

Time to try and put the expected target percentage in a more general light. While the Canadiens remain dominant in this category, let’s approach it in a way that fans have always approached it. Let’s take it in a way so that everyone can be sure to see just how excellent the Canadiens top line is from Phillip Danault, Tomas Tatar and Brendan Gallagher.

Rather than saying that Danault’s rules are 70.3 percent in expected goals the best in the entire league, let’s take a look at actual goals for versus against goals.

The whole point of hockey is extremely simple. When you go out as a line, you want to do your best to score and not allow a goal either. Nothing could be easier. A line that is scored a lot will not be a line that stays together for very long, and a player on many of those lines will not be in the competition for very long. There is nothing more disappointing than seeing the other team celebrate.

Story continues below advertisement

The best line in the entire league in goals for versus against, whatever the difference, is Landeskog-MacKinnon-Rantanen’s number one line in Colorado. If that line has been on the ice, they have scored 25 goals and allowed 10. That is a difference of plus 15.

That’s a dominant line, and they’ve gotten all the respect it deserves.

Read more: Connor McDavid receives maximum elbow fine on attacker Montreal Canadiens

However, right before first place with a two-goal evening, we find a line that has been in the top five of the league for many years and hardly gets any respect. The Danaults line was already 18 goals ahead of the ice and conceded only three goals. This is a difference of 15 this season.

It is noteworthy that the best line in the league in the simplest of statistics, the metric by which the entire game of hockey is measured, may not even be together next year. Tatar may not even get an offer for a contract next season, even though he’s part of a dominant line.Danault may ask for more money. Bergevin must find a way to keep them both. Tied for the best line in the competition in target differential at plus-15 is huge.

Third in the entire league is a line that gets huge respect in Las Vegas with Pacioretty-Stephenson-Stone of 25 goals-for and 13 goals-against for a difference of 12. The fourth-best line with a plus-10 differential is Hyman . -Matthews-Marner.

Story continues below advertisement

It should be that the Canadiens line is as respected as the other three, but it isn’t.

Perhaps there’s nothing inherently flashy about Gallagher, as he’s just a hard-working player with a lunch bucket. Maybe it’s that Tatar never got any respect, considering he was even a throw-in in a major trade. Perhaps it is Danault who takes good care of the defense, but it is rumored that he has not scored a single goal for half a season.

Whatever the reason, the point is that this statistic couldn’t be simpler or more important: Stand on the ice when you score and don’t stand on the ice when you get scored. Montreal has the best line in the competition in this regard. It’s time for some more praise.

Brian Wilde, a sports writer from Montreal, brings you Call of the Wilde onglobalnews.caafter every Canadiens game.