Tennis men beats UIW in Friday Home Tilt





Next game: at Lamar 4/7/2021 | 14.00 hours NEW ORLEANS The New Orleans Privateers men’s tennis team (5-2, 2-0) had strong doubles performances and three wins from the top of the rotation in singles en route to a 5-2 win over the UIW Cardinals (3-6, 0-1) on Friday afternoon at the University Tennis Center. STARTING THE DAY

Austin Fox and Aspen Lagarde combined to keep the action in check early in the flight, one doubled as they won 6-2. The win brought the tandem's record in the season to 4-2. UIW scored a win on flight two doubles to force a deciding game on lane three. However, the pair of newcomers were delivered as in the clutch for the Privateers Luke Joujan and Marcel Volz combined for a 6-4 win to score the first run of the day. VOLZ SCORES DECISION POINT Volz earned the fourth and decisive point for the Privateers on the day. He took the first set with a break in hand against Pietro Perego. The second set was much tighter, but Volz won 8-6 in the tiebreaker to decide the day in favor of the home team. HIGHLIGHTS Your, Max Heinzel and Johannes Klein all singles scored also wins. Fox was the first Privateer to leave the track in singles after a 6-4, 6-2 victory. His winning streak for singles has now reached four consecutive times. Heinzel also moved his record parallel to the team's record when he recorded his fifth win of the season with a 6-2, 6-4 score. Klein bounced back from a set and won the only match that convincingly went to three sets. He did not give up a match at the conclusion of the day. FROM COACH KANGA "We played a very good game against a strong team. Austin and Espen were very good at doubles and it was a good overall team performance. It is one of those games that we will learn a few things from. They played strong from start to finish. end. . " NEXT ONE The Privateers will travel to Lamar on Wednesday, April 7. The first service is scheduled at 2:00 PM







