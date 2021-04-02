Edina 4, Minnetonka 0 – Twin Cities

Edina went to the Class 2A girls’ hockey semifinal at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday after not playing a game for 12 days.

The final victory of the Hornets section over Benilde-St. Margaret’s was played on March 20. Their quarter-final match against Centennial was canceled after the Cougars registered a positive COVID-19 test.

So while everyone else in the field played over the weekend, the Hornets were idle.

The question when entering the semifinals was: would Edina show rust?

The answer: No.

Looking as sharp as ever from the first faceoff, Edina scored 4 minutes and 35 seconds in the first period and never gave up on her way to a convincing 4-0 victory over Lake Conference rival Minnetonka.

Hornets coach Sami Reber was not surprised. She could see from the quality of her team’s training that the Hornets were ready. They were chewing to play on Saturday. To “keep the competitive juices flowing,” Edina held a day of a big 5v5 scrimmage with coaches, and a 3v3 tournament on Saturday during what would have been the Hornets’ slot.

“I try to keep them motivated, pumped and competitive,” said Reber.

It worked.

Vivian Jungels fired a shot at the net from the outside and Jane Kuehl’s outstretched stick caught a piece of the puck and aimed it over Minnetonka netminder Brynn DuLac’s shoulder. That was the first period in which Edina (21-0) outsmarted Minnetonka 11-3.

The second-placed Hornets never considered taking their foot off the gas from there. Kuehl scored again to make it 2-0 halfway through the second. Just over a minute later, Emma Conner made Edina 3-0.

Conner scored her second goal of the game in the third.

“Tremendous team effort from start to finish,” said Reber. “But it says a lot when… our top scorers of the year appear in big games. I think that says a lot about our team. Because some of these big names sometimes come under pressure but treat them like any other game. ”

Kuehl happened to look up at the jumbotron when she was recognized as the player of the game at the end of the game. She immediately smiled and received a lot of love from her teammates.

Edina goalkeeper Uma Corniea prevented Minnetonka from ever breaking the fold. The sophomore, a Commit Princeton, threw a 15 save shutout. Edina defeated Minnetonka 33-15.

The third seeded Skippers (16-4-3) gave Edina a few tightly contested games during the regular season. The Hornets defeated Minnetonka 3-2 on February 2 and 3-0 in early March. But Minnetonka coach Tracy Cassano said that while Edina looked poised and confident on the big stage, the skippers probably played their worst game of the season at a bad time.

Cassano looked at her team on the sofa and said it couldn’t sit back. Because if you wait for bad things to happen, guess what’s going to happen?

“Bad things,” shouted Rory Guilday, Skippers senior defender.

“If it wasn’t for Brynn DuLac, I think the score could have been even more different than it was,” Cassano said in an ode to her netminder, who recorded 29 saves. “We didn’t have our best game, and if you play a team like Edina, it will soon show.”

But while the performance was disappointing, Cassano noted that this doesn’t define her team’s season.

“One loss does not reflect what we have achieved together as a team,” she said. “I am very proud of our children.”

Edina will take it on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Andover state final in the X in a rematch of last year’s title match. That will mark the Hornets’ fifth straight title game.

Edina won three consecutive championships from 2017-19, before Andover eliminated the Hornets 5-3.