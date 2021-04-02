Pregame Notes: UConn will be given some time to relax prior to Final Four

How to watch

When: Friday, April 2, 9:30 PM EST

True: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN | Ryan Ruocco (pxp), Rebecca Lobo (analyst), Holly Rowe (side activity)

Flow: ESPN.com

Radio: UConn Sports Network (97.9 ESPN and affiliates)

Arizona Wildcats

Mention: 20-5 (13-4 Pac-12)

Seed: 3

Place: Tuscon, Arizona

Head coach: Adia Barnes (fifth season)

After an intense, emotional win over Baylor on Monday night with a Final Four match against Arizona lurking, UConn women’s basketball got a chance to relax this week.

With only four teams left, the NCAA has set up game rooms for each team with activities such as table tennis, air hockey, foosball and game consoles.

It was absolutely cool, said Evina Westbrook. Just our own kind of space that was different from our own hotel room.

Of course, it didn’t take long for the games to become competitive.

We were watching it for about 10 minutes and as soon as we got in there everyone here was playing table tennis, air hockey, foosball, PS4 and just screaming to have a great time which brought out the competitive drive everyone said Aaliyah Edwards .

Westbrook quickly jumped on the game console and started firing Mortal KombatShe first finished graduation assistant Becca Day before knocking out Olivia Nelson-Ododa. With two dominant wins, Westbrook deterred any further competition.

No one wanted to play anymore, so I started playing alone, she said with a laugh.

On Wednesday, the Huskies took a team trip to the San Antonio Zoo.

While the players enjoyed seeing the animals and getting some fresh air, they were usually happy to escape the hotel’s doldrums for a few hours.

That was really cool, said Westbrook. Just to get out of our hotel room and get out of the same four walls that we’ve been looking at for a few weeks now, it was really cool to see the different types of animals and the giraffe feeding was amazing.

We were more or less stuck on a routine and strict schedule, Edwards said. For us to get out and just be yourself and just breathe a little bit, it was great.

Scouting the Wildcats

We played against Allen Iverson: UConn will have its hands full with Arizonas Aari McDonald

Opponent Example: No. 1 UConn Women’s Basketball vs. No. 3 Arizona

How they got here

UConn beat 16-seed High Point and 8-seed Syracuse without much trouble in the first two rounds for an entertaining but comfortable win over 5-seed Iowa in the Sweet Sixteen. In the Elite Eight, the Huskies won an all-ages match over Baylor by 2 seeds thanks to a 19-0 run late in the second half and a strong defensive stance on last possession. Paige Bueckers fulfilled the moment with a night of 28 points.

Arizona earned a 3-seed after finishing second in a tough Pac-12 during the regular season. It beat 14-seed Stony Brook in the first round, but squeaked a six-point victory over BYU with 11 seeds to advance to the first Sweet Sixteen programs since 1998. The Wildcats haven’t had much trouble with an upset of 15 points over 2-seed Texas A&M followed by a comfortable 13-point win over 4-seed Indiana to reach their first-ever Final Four.

Series history

UConn and Arizona only met once: during Wildcats’ last trip to the Sweet Sixteen in 1998. 9-seed Arizona came in two with just over 10 minutes to play, but the 4-seed Huskies left late through the Wildcats winless over the game. last 4:51.

I passed out at one point in the second half, Auriemma said postgame

Adia Barnes, now head coach of Arizonas, had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats. For UConn, Paige Sauer had 23 points and 15 boards, while Rita Williams had 15 points.

UConn connections

UConn graduate assistant TAire Tee Tee Starks played for Arizona from 2017-20, though Auriemma doesn’t expect to reveal everything she knows about the Huskies game plan program.

I don’t think we would be able to sit down and get an insider on what exactly they’re going to do Friday night, he joked. I don’t know these are some secret war plans that we can access that will get us over the hump. I don’t think it goes like that.

Former UConn security guard Morgan Valley also coached with Arizona from 2017-19 before taking over as head coach at Hartford.

By the numbers

11-9 UConn is 11-9 in national semifinals, although five of those losses are to Notre Dame.

12 Arizona becomes the Huskies 12th semifinal opponent in 20 trips to the Final Four. UConn played Notre Dame six times, Stanford four, Tennessee twice and Baylor, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia all once.

10 The Huskies were the top seed in the first game of the Final Four 10 times. They have played a tie seed eight times and have only been the bottom seed twice in 1991 and 2018. UConn is 7-3 as the higher seed, 4-4 as an equal seed, and 0-2 as the lower seed.

Extra coverage