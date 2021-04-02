April 1, 2021 game: Hawks 134, Spurs 129





3. In his second stint with the Hawks, Lou Williams made his debut and demonstrated his prowess as a shot maker, something the second unit definitely needs, even if he didn’t have a great shooting night. Williams finished with seven points and five assists in about 22 minutes. The Hawks traded for Williams (plus two second round picks and cash considerations) on the trade deadline, sending Rajon Rondo to the Clippers. 4. After returning from injury, Bogdanovic came off the bench, but made a strong case for staying in the starting line-up with his game recently. After a great game in Phoenix, Bogdanovic finished the season with 28 points on Thursday, an efficient 12-for-17 from the floor and 4-for-5 from the 3-point range, with five rebounds and five assists. 5. The Hawks missed John Collins, who was out for at least a week after spraining his left ankle in Tuesday’s loss to Phoenix, plus Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery), DeAndre Hunter (right knee pain) and Cam Reddish (right knee pain). Achilles). Solomon Hill started in Collins place and had three points and six rebounds, and Danilo Gallinari came off the bench and added 16 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double. In the middle, rookie Onyeka Okongwu probably had his best game yet with 10 points, five rebounds and a block in about 12 minutes. Clint Capela of Atlanta Hawks, right, will ride against San Antonio Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday April 1, 2021 in San Antonio. (AP Photo / Darren Abate) Credit: AP Credit: AP Statistics of the game 10-10 (what Clint Capela, who came in on Thursday with 55% shooting on free throws, shot from the line on Thursday, wins, going with 28 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks) Star of the game Trae Young (scored 15 runs in extra time to lead the Hawks to victory, despite adjusting his knee earlier in the game) Quotable Very personal. I feel like I should have hit that float and end the game there. So I definitely felt like I was letting my team down there. (Young about how personally he took his missed shot to close the regulation, before reacting with 15 points overtime to lead the Hawks to victory)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos