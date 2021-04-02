ABD vs FUJ Dream11 prediction today: Fantasy cricket tips for Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah Emirates D10 encounter





ABD VS FUJ Dream11 Forecast Today | Photo Credit: Representative Image As the Emirates D10 competition culminates, Fujairah Pacific Ventures will face Abu Dhabi in a pivotal match as they strive to maintain their place at the top of the table. Fujairah currently ranks first in the table, two points above second-placed ECB Blues. So far they have played seven games and won six of them. Their only defeat came in the opening game of the competition, where they were defeated Sharjah Bukhatir by 9 runs in a tight game. Since then, they’ve won six games and look like a team that’s impossible to beat. Waseem Muhammad and Luqman Hazrat have emerged as two of their star performers, although despite their impressive form, none of their hitters or bowlers lead the top scorers or highest wicket-takers chart. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi’s season couldn’t be more different from their opponents. Yodhin Punja’s team has not yet recorded a single victory in the competition. After playing five teams on the field, they were on the losing side on all five occasions in the tournament. While their hopes of making the playoffs have come to an end, they would try to avoid the humiliation of ending the league without taking a single win. My Dream11 for Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah Emirates D10 meeting M Kamran Atta, W Muhammad (C), U Khan, A Raza, C Suri, J Janardhanan, M Irfan Ayub, S Sharma, L Hazrat (VC), F Ahmed, A Raza Abu Dhabi likely to play 11 Yodhin Punja (C), Mazhar Bashir, Kamran Atta (WK), Ali Abid, Riyan Mohammed, Osama Hassan, Waqas Gohar, Mohammed Irfan Ayub, Fayyaz Ahmed, Aaryan Madani, Adil Raza. Fujairah is probably playing 11 Ahmed Raza (C), Waseem Muhammad, Yasir Kaleem (WK), Usman Khan, Chirag Suri, Fayaz Dongaroan, Zahoor Khan, Luqman Hazrat, Muhammad Ayaz, Sanchit Sharma, Jiju Janardhan. Plows: Abu Dhabi: Mazhar Bashir, Ali Abid, Riyan Mohammed, Osama Hassan, Waqas Gohar, Mohammed Irfan Ayub, Kamran Atta (WK), Fayyaz Ahmed, Aaryan Madani, Yodhin Punja (C), Adil Raza, Muhammad Muzammil, Utkarsh Srivastava, Mausif Khan, Abdul Malik and Raees Ahmed Ryan. Fujairah: Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Chirag Suri, Yasir Kaleem (WK), Fayaz Dongaroan, Zahoor Khan, Mujahid Amin, Ahmed Raza (C), Maroof Merchant, Sanchit Sharma, Jiju Janardhan, Alishan Sharafu, Hamdan Tahir (WK), Mohammed Ayaz, Luqman Hazrat and Zahid Ali.







