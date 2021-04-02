Quarterback game is key to Warren-Paramount SGVL game – Press Telegram

Paramount High interim football coach Anthony Morelli has heard about Warren’s 6-foot-6 sophomore quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who threw for 361 yards and six touchdowns in a win over Mayfair on March 26.

On Friday-evening, the Pirates will be worried about Iamaleava as they wrap up with him and the Bears in a San Gabriel Valley League game at 7 PM at Paramount.

“Yeah, I mean, he looked pretty good,” said Morelli, who leads the team this season as coach Matt Howard recovers from a kidney transplant. ‘I watched the movie about him and he looked like he could be the real deal.

Warren High quarterback Nico Iamaleava will lead the Bears in a San Gabriel Valley League game Friday at Paramount. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram / SCNG)

James “Bo” Thomas (front) of Paramount High tries to use his legs out of the quarterback position when the Pirates receive Warren in a SGVL game on Friday. Behind Thomas are Angel Santibanez, left, and another quarterback, Brandon Neal, who is unlikely to play due to an ankle injury. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)



“We are definitely concerned about him, we definitely plan to limit what he does.”

The defending champion Pirates (0-1 SGVL), who started their season last Friday with a 20-6 loss against Downey, is trying to replace Kingston Hala as quarterback. He graduated after a great 2019 season in which he passed 3,327 yards, 42 TDs and just seven interceptions.

Paramount tried Brandon Neal and James “Bo” Thomas there against Downey, but it looks like Thomas will be the lone quarterback this week as Neal will likely have an ankle injury.

“We’re probably going to go full-time with ‘Bo’,” said Morelli. “We’re just working really hard on the training and just trying to get better.”

A sophomore, Thomas was a running back in 2019 and did well to rush for 569 yards and seven touchdowns averaging 6.3 yards per carry. He’s trying to use those legs on Friday.

Warren coach Kevin Pearson believes Thomas can be very dangerous with the ball in his hands.

“I mean, they’re Paramount, so they’re going to have good athletes – they always have athletes,” he said. “They’ve pretty much dominated the competition for the past few years and we just expect them to be who they are.

“Yes, they struggle with quarterback, but that guy (Thomas) is such a dynamic runner. You know, they will deflate and they will spread you and then they let him do his thing so you have to worry about him because he really is a really good road racer. “

In other games Friday:

Dominguez in Downey, 7pm

In this San Gabriel Valley League match, the unbeaten Downey (3-0, 1-0) faces Dominguez (1-1, 1-1), who comes after a 27-0 victory over Gahr. The Konyae Hunter of the Dons rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries.

Downey coach Jack Williams thinks his defense is paying close attention to Hunter.

“They’re athletic everywhere,” said Williams. “Their run has good vision, deceptively fast, pretty strong, so we’ll have to deal with him.”

The Vikings have used two quarterbacks, junior Noah Paez and senior Chris Hernandez, but Hernanez was out of the game at Paramount last week with an ankle injury.

Downey has lost just six points in three games with victories over Cathedral (24-0), Norwalk (49-0) and Paramount (20-6). When asked about his defense, Williams said it was more about sharpening his players than what other teams do and how they go about their business.

“Going into this football season, especially with how crazy and chaotic it was, we’re really just focusing on ourselves,” he said. “That’s every week, in and out, we’ve just focused on us and what we need to do to get better.”

Junior linebacker Andrew Garcia leads the Vikings with 32 tackles.

Los Alamitos on Huntington Beach, 7pm

This Sunset League game features a Los Alamitos team that has averaged 46 points with wins over Millikan (59-0), Corona del Mar (52-28) and Edison (27-20).

The second tandem of quarterback Malachi Nelson and wide receiver Makai Lemon has played a big part for the Griffins (3-0, 2-0), who will face an Oilers squad after a 49-6 defeat in Corona. del Mar.

Huntington Beach (2-1, 1-1) has a solid running back in senior Sammy Green, who has covered 370 yards and six TDs on 42 carries (8.8 average).

In other games

Bellflower (0-2) will try to score its first win of the season when it travels to Gahr (0-1) at 7pm for a non-league game. The Buccaneers have lost Suburban League games to Mayfair (47-0) and Norwalk (37-25). The Gladiators come after a 27-0 San Gabriel Valley League defeat to Dominguez. … Chaffey (1-1) plays non-league action at 2 pm in Norwalk (1-1)