Keep an eye out for the chaotic Richmond Tiger Jason Castagna

Between the ages of 14 and 17, Castagna improved that speed during runs with sprint coach Craig Mair, having previously built up his stamina when he joined his father for a run up the steep hills near the childhood home in Kangaroo Ground. We would actually walk closer, just lift your legs and get there, Castagna said. With Mair, he increased his pace enough to run in a junior sprint at Stawell at Easter. It was a lot of fun … he [Mair] was very helpful just to my footy in general, said Castagna. I came to him at an age where you can change your speed, improve your technique and gain cadence and from there I turned my speed into a strength of mine.

The strength he developed during that period is part of the reason why Castagna will run to the MCG this Easter – nine years after his participation in Stawell – to play his 100th game, the rookie roster now a three-time premiership player. The way he plays to some extent symbolizes the chaotic, manic style that has helped Richmond dominate the competition for four seasons now. Jason Castagna in full flight. Credit:The age But along the way he has also become a better player, more respected in the competition for the damage he can do in attack and defense. And there is also a recognition that the way he plays has also helped create the unstoppable mess. Last Sunday, he kicked a set snapshot against Hawthorn on his non-preferred foot, replicating the exploits of another three-time premiership player Luke Breust, a player known for his silky skills.

Now when Castagna bursts out of the front of the stoppage expecting the ball to come his way, he disrupts the opposition, causing the game to suddenly turn all arms and legs and bounce footballs. This suits the Tigers, who love it when their multiball mode matches resemble a pinball machine. I have a bit of a chaotic game style, Castagna said. He [Damien Hardwick] sometimes doesn’t know what’s going to happen, but he encourages me to keep doing what I’m doing. Jason Chestnut I’ll fill in and cause a little chaos on offense and defense, I guess. Dimma (Richmond coach Damien Hardwick) always makes a joke about when I get the ball, he sometimes doesn’t know what’s going to happen but he encourages me to keep doing what I’m doing.

He supports me to play out my strengths and it has served me up quite well. I screw up a kick here and there, but if I stay in the game I can usually make something of it. He does so, putting pressure on the opposition and betting for goals where necessary, having averaged two scores per game in his past 94 games, his inaccuracy in the 2019 grand final when he kicked five buttocks, causing him to was excluded from Norm Smith’s position. All of this has made Castagna a popular figure inside and outside Tigerland’s fence, a person who believes that hunger and humility are self-evident. Jason Castagna celebrates a grand end goal with Tiger teammates. Credit:Getty images

I definitely have points where I pinch myself. It’s kind of crazy to have been so successful so early, but I’m just so happy to be here and having so much fun, Castagna said. You never know how long it could last so I just enjoy it while it’s here and make the most of it while I can. He laughs at the idea that he could join his siblings who work at Castagna Steelworks, the family business his grandfather Vic started when he emigrated to Australia in the 1960s, one of the company’s first contracts was to build it. supply steel that the old seats in the MCG possessed. outside in their place. Kamdyn McIntosh and Jason Castagna after the triumph of the 2020 Tigers Grand Finals. Credit:Getty images His father, mother and three brothers Nick, Aaron and Jarrod all work there while his sister Hannah is still in school.

His teammate Kamdyn McIntosh learned to weld at the steel mill and from time to time Castagna stops by the family business to find teammates just hanging out and rummaging about. Castagna likes to do that too, having his house renovated and using McIntosh’s skills that make him more than just a handy soccer player to build his shed. It’s pretty much his shed in my backyard, Castagna said. It’s the type of joint these tigers have soldered since 2017, with Castagna admitting that a few teammates couldn’t resist using his much-traveled tattoo gun at the Tigers hub on the Gold Coast to be a permanent reminder of their years to get. I’ve done a few. If you look closely, you might spot some of the guys [with them]Chestnut said.

David Astbury, Nick Vlastuin and Jack Ross are among his clients. What can never be erased is the role Castagna played in helping Richmond to three flags, one of 14 tigers to play in the three, and the first rookie in AFL history to play in three of within 100 games , his shy, steely expression now as much of a Castagna trait as his runaway walk. He hit 100 games. He has a few premierships. His legs tell a story. And he’s a Richmond man. But when it comes to the family’s Christmas, he creates the same silent mischief he’s always had. Outside of footy, not much has changed for me, Castagna said.