Sports
Clippers rally from 18 points down, but let Nuggets move away
It wouldn’t be a match between the Clippers and Denver Nuggets without a comfortable two-figure lead that slowly evaporates in a back-and-forth fight in the last quarter.
Unlike their collapse of the Nuggets in the second round of last season’s playoffs, it was the Clippers who organized the rally this time.
With a whopping 18 points down in the third quarter at Staples Center, the Clippers methodically worked their way down just one point in the middle of the fourth quarter after an 11-0 run over three minutes.
Los Angeles scored just nine points in the last six minutes and Nuggets guard Jamal Murray provided two daggers, giving a three-pointer an eight point lead with two minutes to play, and a jumper with one minute to go 10, on the away to a 101-94 victory, that was Denvers fourth in a row.
However, it wasn’t how the Clippers finished off that exasperated coach Tyronn Lue. The team had performed as they wanted, only shots missed. His anger was roused that the fight in the second half had been missed during the first.
I didn’t like how we started the game, said Lue. I defensively thought we knocked our guards down, they got everything in transition, they got threes open, they got layups, they got cuts, stuff we talked about.
The Clippers assisted on 17 of their 35 field goals, while Denver scored 28 in their 39.
If you keep this team to 101 points, you should definitely win the game, Lue said.
Murray scored 23 points and Nikola Jokic, a favorite to win the most valuable player, had 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 24.
The Clippers, who lost their second straight, could have taken the season tiebreaker with the Nuggets with the win. Instead, it will be decided when these teams meet for the third and final time on May 1.
Five takeaways from the showdown with Western Conference attendees:
Zubac’s good minutes
Ivica Zubac’s eight points and four rebounds, after two early errors, did not reflect the influence he sometimes exerted defensively. In the fourth quarter, he registered a block, an offensive rebound, a basket, and then also competently guarded little Nuggets guard Facu Campazzo.
I thought Zu played great, said Lue. He called our cover, he did a good job [Jokic] trying to be physical. I thought he even got it right a few times to turn on Murray. Sister played well. What he got us into that starting lineup was amazing.
Waiting game
Should the Clippers eventually sign free-agent center DeMarcus Cousins, as the team has considered, a deal will not be possible for a few days as Cousins must erase the NBA’s testing protocols. In the meantime, and with start center Serge Ibaka still sidelined by a back injury, that means fewer large bodies are available to crash the glass.
Giving up three offensive boards and seven second chance points in the third quarter interrupted an otherwise tough defensive effort by allowing Denver just 19 points, but overall, they weren’t offensive rebounds that did in the Clippers. They only gave up seven.
The same man, new team
The Clippers had success defending Aaron Gordon in January, holding him down to four in thirteen shootings and that plan was essentially worthless as they prepared to see him on Thursday. A swap from Orlando to Denver changed Gordon’s offensive role from the second option, at worst, with the Magic, to typically the third option, at best, with Denver. That meant fewer isolations and three-pointers and more cuts around the basket, something that hurt the Clippers all night.
Gordon made five of the seven shots in the paint and slid to the edge when a defender turned around. That production was crucial for Denver (30-18), as Gordon only made one of his six shots off the paint on his way to 14 points.
Medical news
The Clippers (32-18) got a dose of good news for the tip when forward Marcus Morris and Paul George were allowed to play. Morris wasn’t much of a threat, with eight runs and a technical foul late in the first half.
George started off offensive slowly before finishing with 17 points.
