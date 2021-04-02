Football in Troy hurtles past Averill Park





TROY – Faced with the daunting challenge of controlling Troy’s explosive attack, Averill Park struggled and played hard, but in the end the Flying Horses overwhelmed the Warriors in a Class A match of undefeated teams.

Senior Xavier Leigh rushed for 168 yards and four touchdowns, while quarterback Alex Wolfe rushed for 103 and threw for 126 yards and a touchdown when Troy knocked out Averill Park 46-0 at Troy High on Thursday night in a penalty-packed game.

Troy (3-0, 3-0) led 6-0 after the first period, but broke free in the second quarter, took a 26-0 lead at half-time and finished the game with 338 meters as team. Troy’s defense kept Averill Park’s ball control (2-1, 2-1) in check, allowing only 87 yards of total foul on 30 plays. “We made some adjustments to our blocking schedules in advance. ‘X’ (Leigh) is a special player, it’s nice to have guys like that, it makes us look good, ”said Troy coach Bob Burns. “I’m not too happy with the way we played, sloppy, penalties, sent a few kids off, as much as the score looks like we should be happy, we have a lot to work on.” Leigh was held in check with just four yards on four carries in the first quarter – he did have a 35-yard touchdown run, recalled from a penalty – but broke loose early in the second phase when he took the ball to the center before he found space down the right sidelines for a 46-yard touchdown run to make Troy 12-0 with 9 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first half. “We started out slow, but we got our rhythm as the game went on,” said Leigh. “They first stopped me and we made some adjustments. Alex handed me the ball and the hole popped and I flew. “ After an Averill Park punt, Wolfe connected with Nasir Dawud-Soto (five catches, 112 yards) for a 43-yard pass to continue the drive and completed possession with a 10-yard touchdown run with only six minutes left to go. the second quarter. Leigh’s 15-yard run with 49.3 seconds to go in the quarter pushed the score to 26-0. ‘It causes problems for the defense. We give the ball to him (Leigh) and they stop him, then we just throw the ball, ”said Wolfe. “We are versatile.”

Averill Park came into play hoping to control the ball and possession time, but never found a power foul. "They are a good team. These guys have been playing together for three years, they are a strong team with good athletes, "said Averill Park coach Zach Gobel. "We had to do better on the attack and own the football. That is the nature of what we do. Our boys played really hard, but we had to make more plays. " Leigh scored on runs of 21 and 65 yards in the third quarter and Wolfe set the final highlight of the evening when he blocked a Warriors kick in the fourth quarter and teammate Jaylen Riggins took the ball out of the air at Averill Park 30- yard line and took it to the end zone to cover the score. "I'm not on many special teams and since we don't have many guys and two of our guys got sent off, I had to play," said Wolfe. "I just took the chance and I took it." A local freelance writer, Sean Martin is a regular contributor to the Times Union.

