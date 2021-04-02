UM alum starts professional tennis career in Croatia – The Daily Mississippian

Zvonimir Z Babic, former captain of Ole Miss’s men’s tennis team, is making progress in Croatia as a professional tennis player. Babic started playing tennis when he was seven years old and held the title of number 1 player in Croatia for five years.

He had a shoulder injury when he was 12 that nearly ended his tennis career, but two years later he returned to the game, leading him to be recruited by the University of Mississippi. Through all his struggles and trials, Babic’s passion for tennis followed him on his journey from Croatia to UM and back.

After graduating from the University of Mississippi in 2018 and earning a Masters degree in accounting, he has returned to his home country to pursue a professional career in singles and doubles in the hope of eventually playing in the ATP Tournament, the largest tennis organization in the world. .

Tell me about your tennis background before you came to the University of Mississippi.

When I was 14 I started playing again, even with a lot of pain. This was difficult. All the kids were way ahead of me, but I knew I had to practice. I didn’t fully recover until I was 17, and I finally started to finish first in my league again. Along the way I won the National Under-18 Championship in Croatia for singles and doubles. It was then that I knew I had to make a decision to go straight to the pros or go to college.

Why did you decide to play tennis professionally after high school instead of going into accounting?

I’ve always wanted to play tennis professionally, but like I said before, I didn’t want to be that guy who just plays tennis. However, I didn’t like working in Atlanta, or the city. But so many people want to come to America, work and get visas, and I didn’t want to give up that opportunity. When I got mine the odds were so slim, but I was lucky enough to get one before 2020. However, this job was going to take years, and I wondered how I would stay in shape to possibly go home play tennis later or work out all the time.

When I got back to Oxford during COVID, a lot of people approached me about private lessons and coaching, and I started crying, and my love for tennis came back in such a great way. I would rather spend three hours teaching in court than working on spreadsheets in Excel. The coronavirus and Oxford really helped me realize my path and goal behind (playing tennis), which really helped me realize what I wanted to do for my life.

What were the decisive factors for becoming a professional?

After my internship, I had passed business and education, so now (I thought) it was time to do what I love, you know? Because when I’m about 30 all the educational opportunities I have will still be there, but my best five years of my 25-30 (tennis) life can be stuck in an office unless I’m on the court.

What is your overall goal as a tennis pro?

I now want to become a professional tennis player for the next few years. It would be great to be on the Challenger Tour within two years. I am at the age to represent my country in the Davis Cup, which is my personal dream to play doubles. I think there is no better and greater achievement for me. I don’t think there is a better job for me than tennis. It’s not just a job, it’s a skill.

What advice would you give to other tennis players who might want to become a pro?

I would say you are grateful to be able to play the game. I think by far the most important thing in tennis is that you really cherish every shot you can take. There are many people who do not have the resources to play tennis or exercise, so if you are in the financial, health and mental situation, you should actually be very grateful for that. Whether you lose or win, you should be thankful that you are just there.