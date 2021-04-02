Class 1A State Hockey: Little Falls knows who to stop in the semifinals

The fourth-placed Flyers will face Dodge County, who defeated Little Falls 3-2 in a March 5 game at Little Falls. The semi-finals will take place on Friday, April 2 at 1 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center.

Dodge County enters the semi-finals after winning 7-3 over best seeded Hermantown.

Hermantown took a hit prior to the game when it was forced to play its junior varsity due to COVID-19 protocols.

Dodge County took full advantage of Brody Lambs’ six goals to advance.





My message was, let’s run through this, said Dodge County head coach Nick Worden. There was nothing great about that whole thing. It was a lose-lose situation. If you’re going to beat them 12-0, you should. If you lose, you are the laughing stock of the state.

Lamb has been putting in big marks throughout the year and is committed to the University of Minnesota. Lamb scored 82 points with 48 goals and 34 assists.

He’s pretty electric when he touches the puck, Worden said. If he catches a defender with flat feet, he can make him look dumb pretty quickly.

He scored two goals and an assist against Little Falls earlier this season.

He’s a damn good player, said Little Falls head coach Tony Couture. We just have to try to reduce the time and space he has with the puck. If you give him a lot of time in space, hell will eat you. You can’t let him go either. I know he likes getting on the boards and trying to get to the front of the net and he skates well. So you just have to try to shrink its space and get it to get into a small area.

Lamb isn’t the only Dodge County player to worry offensively, as Matt Donovan has scored 25 goals and 29 assists. Donovan’s 54 points would be a team-high playing for Little Falls.

Matt is one of the most underrated players in the state, Worden said. His hockey IQ is off the charts. It is very smooth. He’s incredible and gets through things and sees space really well.

Other 20-point scorers for Dodge County are Easton Hammill, Charlie Blaisdell and Gavin Giesler.

The Dodge Countys goalkeeper is Isaac Dale who has an 88 serve percentage.

I’d say there’s a comfort factor, Worden said of playing Little Falls earlier in the season. We know them and have a good idea of ​​their speed and how they play. I think it will be a very good match.

The Flyers recorded a 2-1 victory over fifth-seeded Delano in the quarter-finals. First time in Little Falls State Semifinals since 2009.

Little Falls played the late quarter-finals which didn’t start until 9pm. They drove back to Little Falls that evening and had a light workout on Wednesday.

The training was really good and they had a jump, said Tony Couture. We just got after it about 18 minutes and did some conditioning. We’ve played this game before and it was a fairly even game.

Tony Couture said he liked the way his team played for two of the three periods in the quarter-finals.

We’ve gotten the creeps out of us, he said. I thought we played a great first period and third period, but very bad in the second. We just told our kids to be ready to go and there will be no surprises on the way to Friday.

Despite a win, the Flyers were still outshot 34-16 in the quarter-finals. A trend that Tony Couture hopes will stop.

We love our odds when we can get pucks on the net, he said. We did exercises that emphasize getting pucks on the net and we did a good job.

It helps to have a good goalkeeper like Dane Couture in the net for the Flyers. Dane Couture gave up just three goals in four games since the start of the playoffs.

Anytime you have a good goalkeeper who can finish anytime, Tony Couture said. You can also run into a hot goalkeeper at any time, like we did against Fergus Falls in our section game. You just never know what you’re going to get or how you’re going to get it, but we absolutely appreciate the way Dane played.

Class 1A allows semi-finals

Who: No. 4 seed Little Falls (13-4-1) vs. Dodge County (18-3-1)

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Xcel Energy Center

Earlier meeting: Dodge County 3-2 wins March 5.

CONRAD ENGSTROM can be reached at 218-855-5861 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/therad34.