Vegas falls short in Shootout, 3-2





The Vegas Golden Knights (9/24/2) lost 3-2 to the Minnesota Wild (11/22/2) on Thursday-evening in the T-Mobile Arena. HOW IT WENT

A quick attack of William Karlsson Las Vegas takes the lead early in the first period, 1-0. Kirill Kaprizov answered back to tie the match in one piece. Robin Lehner and Cam Talbot withstood the offensive pressure during the second period to keep the game at 1-1. Brayden McNabb found the back of the net for his first goal of the season 1:39 in the third period to give Vegas the 2-1 lead. Jared Spurgeon tied the score to 2-2 with a power play goal to push the game into extra time. After a winless extra time, Minnesota was victorious in the shootout to win the game 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS

Brayden McNabb: McNabb found the back of the net for the first time this season. William Karlsson: Scored goals in back-to-back games to give him 10 for the season. Tomas Nosek: Nosek showed strong front neck and attacking pressure throughout the game. STATE OF THE KNIGHT

Brayden McNabb scored his first goal of the season. PRESENCE: 3,950 LOOKING FORWARD

The Golden Knights will end their home stand against Minnesota at 6:00 PM PT on Saturday-evening. Catch the action on AT&T SportsNet, FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 / 1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.







