I know Indian cricketers who want to play in ‘The Hundred’ and other competitions: Eoin Morgan | Cricket News





KOLKATA: Eoin Morgan, England’s white ball captain who also leads Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, claims that many Indian players are interested in being part of his country’s ambitious ‘The Hundred’ competition, as well as other franchise events around the world. .

Morgan also urged the game’s administrators to have a roadmap for the next 10 years to ensure top players are not forced to choose a lucrative career in the private league over international cricket.

“I’m just having conversations here about ‘The Hundred’, I know there are Indian cricketers here who would love to play in The Hundred and other leagues around the world, ” Morgan said during an interaction with ‘Sky Sports’, but didn’t take it all names.

“They love to travel and experience new conditions and cultures, and they would add tremendous value to such a tournament,” he added.

The Hundred is a franchise-based 100-ball cricket event that was set to kick off in England last year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic was delayed until this year.

Morgan said the ICC is not doing enough to accommodate the countries that lose players to private leagues.

“My biggest concern is that the game doesn’t change and keeps up with the pace at which it grows.

“It is certainly a concern that it needs improvement in the future as you play against countries and some are unable to play their best XIs as they compete against major leagues around the world,” Morgan told the former England. skipper Nasser Hussain. during the chat.

Morgan warned ICC that in another decade the franchise companies will take over international cricket.

“Whoever is in charge needs to think about what that will look like in 10 years, because if they don’t succeed, franchise competitions around the world will become more dominant.”

According to Morgan, the mistake made by the game keepers is not properly separating the three formats.

“One of the biggest mistakes we make as a sport is that all three formats overlap or fail to recognize the roles they play in the game. T20 cricket is a path for a young child who has never seen the game and this big shiny thing on tv with stars and the ball being shot everywhere.

“50-over cricket has a different dynamic, it gives you a little bit of everything in one day. Test match cricket is our most prestigious game for our elite players. Morgan analyzed.

