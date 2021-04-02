Colorado high school tennis player died in crash Wednesday night at color 66 – Canon City Daily Record





The 16-year-old driver who was killed in a crash just outside Longmont on Wednesday evening has been identified as Henry Matheson, a junior and member of the Longmont High tennis team. Jeff McMurry, director of Longmont High School, sent a letter to parents on Thursday afternoon, emphasizing that resources were available for students who were sad. At times like these, it’s hard to find the words to express our collective grief at hearing of such an unexpected death, he wrote. Our district crisis response team will be available to speak to students or staff who need support during this difficult time. Pete Scheck, Longmont High School athletic director, said that although Matheson was homeschooled and most of his school involvement was on the tennis team, in terms of how he represented Longmont High School, I’m not sure you could do much more. ask. He was our # 1 singles last year, said Scheck. He came in as a freshman and got better every year, qualifying for the state. Just a very good boy, a nice guy who was nice to be around. Investigators said it appears Matheson was trying to pass another vehicle when his sedan hit a trailer head-on. Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said the crash occurred at 7:30 p.m. on Colo 66 near Pace St. Cutler said the teenager, who was heading east, was driving into the west lanes before the collision. Matheson was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Cutler said the truck driver, a 60-year-old man from Nebraska, was not injured. The first information released by authorities on Wednesday evening was that the truck driver was a woman, but Cutler said that information was updated Thursday. Cutler said overspeed on the teen driver’s part is also a factor in the crash. The posted speed for eastbound traffic on the Colo portion. 66 is 100 km / h. Scheck said: We had the chance to bring the tennis family together because with Mike (Merz) coaching both (boys and girls teams), they work together a lot on the tennis courts. We had them all together so they could be together and support each other all day long. Parents in the St. Vrain Valley School District who needed additional support were encouraged to contact the high school’s counseling office or the school headquarters line at 303-776-6014, according to McMurrys’ letter. . He also shared the following resources for students and parents to access in the evenings and on weekends: Colorado Crisis Services 844-493-8255

Mental Health Partners (Boulder County), 303-447-1665

North Range Behavioral Health 24 Hour Support (Weld County), 970-347-2120

Tru Hospice Services (all counties), 877-986-4766

Walk-in Crisis Center 3180 Airport Road Boulder, CO 80301 The Boulder County Coroners Office said an autopsy will be completed and the cause and manner of the teen’s death are pending further investigation.

