Anand Mahindra donated the latest Thar to these cricketers, know why | Cricket News

Indian cricketers T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur recently took delivery of their respective new Mahindra Thar SUVs – the new off-roader they and four other cricketers have received from Anand Mahindra. The chairman of the Mahindra & Mahindra group gave them a gesture of goodwill for their incredible performance in the India-Australia Test Series victory earlier this year.

The 2-1 Test Series victory was Indias’ first in Australia since 1988 with the young Indian team. Besides Natarajan and Thakur, the other players who will receive the Thar SUV are Mohammad Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill and Navdeep Saini.

T Natarajan took to the social media site to share photos of his new Mahindra Thar finished in red. He also tweeted a note saying, Playing Cricket for India is the greatest privilege of my life. My rise has been on an unusual path. Along the way, the love and affection I have received has overwhelmed me. The support and encouragement of great people helps me find ways to explore the impossible. Today as I drive home through beautiful Mahindra Thar, I feel extremely grateful to Shri @anandmahindra for recognizing my journey and for his appreciation. I trust sir, given your love of cricket, you will find this signed shirt of mine from the Gabba test meaningful.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai and Chennai Super Kings paceman Shardul Thakurs version is finished in gray. Thakur wrote on Twitter, New Mahindra Thar has arrived !! @MahindraRise has built an absolute beast and I am so happy to drive this SUV. A gesture that the youth of our nation will look to. Thanks again Shri @anandmahindra ji, @pakwakankar ji for acknowledging our contribution to the Australia tour.

T Natarajan returned Anand Mahindra’s gesture, thanking the Mahindra boss for recognizing his journey and returning his signed Gabba test jersey.

Natarajan only played his second Test with Gabba, picking up the important wickets from Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade in the first innings of the game. Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini also played in their second Test, while all-rounder Washington Sundar made his Gabba Test debut.